Today's high school basketball schedule

by Erick Taylor | Today at 2:36 a.m.

Today's games NOTE Some games may have been canceled or rescheduled because of covid-19

4A-4

Brookland at Trumann#

Highland at Valley View#

Jonesboro Westside at Pocahontas#

Southside Batesville at Blytheville#

4A-7

Bauxite at Nashville#

Fountain Lake at De Queen^

Mena at Arkadelphia#

3A-2

Harding Academy at Clinton^

Pangburn at Riverview#

Rose Bud at Harding Academ#

3A-3

Harrisburg at Corning#

Manila at Rivercrest^

Manila at Gosnell#

Osceola at Piggott#

Rivercrest at Walnut Ridge#

3A-4

Cedarville at Danville^

3A-5

Mayflower at Perryville#

3A-6

Helena-West Helena at DeWitt#

3A-7

Glen Rose at Bismarck

Prescott at Centerpoint#

3A-8

Lake Village at Smackover

Strong at Smackover#

2A-1

Flippin at Alpena

2A-2

Sloan-Hendrix at Tuckerman#

Tuckerman at Melbourne^

White County Central at Midland^

2A-3

Cross County at Buffalo Island Central#

East Poinsett County at Cross County^

East Poinsett County at Marmaduke#

Riverside at Earle#

2A-5

St. Joseph at Marshall^

2A-6

Hazen at England

2A-7

Horatio at Poyen^

2A-8

Bearden at Woodlawn#

Gurdon at Junction City^

Hampton at Lafayette County

Parkers Chapel at Spring Hill

1A-1E

Deer at Lead Hill

Kingston at Ozark Mountain

1A-1W

The New School at St. Paul

1A-2

Calico Rock at Norfork#

1A-3

Crowley's Ridge at Ridgefield Christian^

Hillcrest at Mammoth Spring

Marked Tree at Maynard^

1A-4

Scranton at Western Yell County

1A-5

Marvell at Brinkley

Quest Academy of West LR at Clarendon^

Nonconference

Emerson at Parkers Chapel

Melbourne at Mountain View#

Rural Special at Mount Vernon-Enola^

Rural Special at St. Joe#

^Boys only

#Girls only

