Today's high school basketball schedule

Today's games NOTE Some games may have been canceled or rescheduled because of covid-19
4A-4
Brookland at Trumann#
Highland at Valley View#
Jonesboro Westside at Pocahontas#
Southside Batesville at Blytheville#
4A-7
Bauxite at Nashville#
Fountain Lake at De Queen^
Mena at Arkadelphia#
3A-2
Harding Academy at Clinton^
Pangburn at Riverview#
Rose Bud at Harding Academ#
3A-3
Harrisburg at Corning#
Manila at Rivercrest^
Manila at Gosnell#
Osceola at Piggott#
Rivercrest at Walnut Ridge#
3A-4
Cedarville at Danville^
3A-5
Mayflower at Perryville#
3A-6
Helena-West Helena at DeWitt#
3A-7
Glen Rose at Bismarck
Prescott at Centerpoint#
3A-8
Lake Village at Smackover
Strong at Smackover#
2A-1
Flippin at Alpena
2A-2
Sloan-Hendrix at Tuckerman#
Tuckerman at Melbourne^
White County Central at Midland^
2A-3
Cross County at Buffalo Island Central#
East Poinsett County at Cross County^
East Poinsett County at Marmaduke#
Riverside at Earle#
2A-5
St. Joseph at Marshall^
2A-6
Hazen at England
2A-7
Horatio at Poyen^
2A-8
Bearden at Woodlawn#
Gurdon at Junction City^
Hampton at Lafayette County
Parkers Chapel at Spring Hill
1A-1E
Deer at Lead Hill
Kingston at Ozark Mountain
1A-1W
The New School at St. Paul
1A-2
Calico Rock at Norfork#
1A-3
Crowley's Ridge at Ridgefield Christian^
Hillcrest at Mammoth Spring
Marked Tree at Maynard^
1A-4
Scranton at Western Yell County
1A-5
Marvell at Brinkley
Quest Academy of West LR at Clarendon^
Nonconference
Emerson at Parkers Chapel
Melbourne at Mountain View#
Rural Special at Mount Vernon-Enola^
Rural Special at St. Joe#
^Boys only
#Girls only