Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article Elections Cooking Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Blytheville fire chief IDs two people found dead in Thursday fire

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 3:21 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption A NEBCO Fire Department truck is shown in this 2017 file photo.

Two people were found dead in a structure fire at Blytheville early Thursday morning, according to fire chief Mike Carney.

The Blytheville Fire Department responded around 3 a.m. Thursday to a report of a fire, Carney said. The fire was in the 700 block of South Lilly Street, about a mile west of Interstate 55 and less than 6 miles south of the Missouri state line.

Upon entering the two-story structure, fire crews located the bodies of two people, later identified as Travis Armstrong, 37, and Sandra Hopkins, 49, according to Carney.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, Carney said.

The bodies of the victims have been sent to the state Crime Laboratory in Little Rock for autopsy. The Blytheville Police Department is also conducting a death investigation, Carney added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT