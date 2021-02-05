Blytheville fire chief IDs two people found dead in Thursday fire

Two people were found dead in a structure fire at Blytheville early Thursday morning, according to fire chief Mike Carney.

The Blytheville Fire Department responded around 3 a.m. Thursday to a report of a fire, Carney said. The fire was in the 700 block of South Lilly Street, about a mile west of Interstate 55 and less than 6 miles south of the Missouri state line.

Upon entering the two-story structure, fire crews located the bodies of two people, later identified as Travis Armstrong, 37, and Sandra Hopkins, 49, according to Carney.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, Carney said.

The bodies of the victims have been sent to the state Crime Laboratory in Little Rock for autopsy. The Blytheville Police Department is also conducting a death investigation, Carney added.