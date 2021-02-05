Sections
Forecasters: Cold front to bring chance for dangerous wind chills in Arkansas

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 10:42 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption This National Weather Service graphic shows wind chills predicted to accompany a cold front forecasters expect to moves into the state next week.

A strong cold arctic cold front is expected to move in Tuesday, bringing the potential of dangerous wind chills, according to the National Weather Service.

Dangerous wind chills will move in for the north beginning Wednesday morning and persist for the remainder of the state through Friday morning, according to a Friday morning briefing from the National Weather Service.

A wintry mix of precipitation consisting mostly of freezing rain may accompany the frontal passage in the north late Tuesday afternoon, the briefing states.

Morning wind chill values on Wednesday and Thursday will decrease progressively, forecasters said, with colder air becoming more prevalent later in the week.

The coldest wind chill values are expected over the northern third of the state on Friday, according to the National Weather Service. Minimum wind chill values will range from sub-zero to single digits, with values in the teens for the rest of the state, forecasters said.

