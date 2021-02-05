Lane closings set for Saturday in I-430, Cantrell Road area of Little Rock

Traffic moves through construction cones Wednesday along Interstate 430 near Cantrell Road in west Little Rock. Next weekend the Arkansas Department of Transportation will close all lanes of I-430 around the Cantrell Road construction project from 8 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staton Breidenthal)

Work on the Interstate 430/Cantrell Road interchange in west Little Rock will require lane closings on Interstate 430 all day Saturday, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

Crews will close the outside southbound and northbound lanes of I-430 between Cantrell Road and Maumelle Boulevard from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., weather permitting, allowing the contractor to perform paving operations.

Traffic will be controlled by traffic barrels and signs, the department said.