NLR drivers face I-30 disruptions

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 4:23 a.m.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced some additional lane closings for this weekend as part of 30 Crossing, the project to widen and modernize the Interstate 30 corridor through downtown Little Rock and North Little Rock.

Barring inclement weather, the agency said these travel restrictions will take place starting today:

• Double-left lane closures on eastbound and westbound Interstate 40 between I-30 and North Hills Boulevard in North Little Rock will last from 9 p.m. tonight until 5 a.m. Monday.

• The right lane on I-30 westbound from I-40 to 19th Street in North Little Rock will be closed from 3 a.m. to noon Saturday to allow crews to place a concrete barrier.

Traffic will be controlled by construction barrels and signs, the department said. A long-term and permanent travel impact interactive map is available at 30Crossing.com, along with additional project information.

