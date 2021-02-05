Police: Man shot in leg while driving in Little Rock

FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A 21-year-old Sherwood man was shot in the leg while driving Thursday evening, Little Rock police said.

While patrolling at about 6:30 p.m., officers heard as many as 20 gunshots from the area of 6300 Colonel Glenn Road, according to a police report.

Officers found an unoccupied vehicle at the intersection of Colonel Glenn Road and University Avenue, the report states. Police said two bullet holes were in the driver-side door, and there was blood in the floorboard. The passenger-side door was open.

According to the report, three witnesses at the University Avenue intersection told police they saw two people flee the vehicle on foot after hearing the exchange of gunfire.

While officers were at the scene, a man, later identified as Austin Kennedy Cummings, told officers he was the driver of the abandoned vehicle and had been shot in the leg, the report states. Police said Cummings told them he wasn’t sure who shot him or why.

The man was transported to UAMS Medical Center with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening, police said.

No suspects were named and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.