Super Quiz: Main Character Film Deaths

Today at 1:34 a.m.

  1. Marion Crane (Janet Leigh) is attacked in a shower and stabbed to death.

  2. Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes play characters who die in each other's arms.

  3. William Wallace (Mel Gibson) is hanged, drawn and quartered.

  4. Jack Dawson (Leonardo DiCaprio) is doomed to a watery grave.

  5. After winning his case, Andrew Beckett (Tom Hanks) dies from AIDS.

  6. Captain Miller (Tom Hanks) is shot by a German while he is defending a bridge.

  7. Dancer Satine (Nicole Kidman) dies of tuberculosis.

  8. Alcoholic screenwriter Ben Sanderson (Nicolas Cage) drinks himself to death in Las Vegas.

  9. Lester Burnham (Kevin Spacey) is shot dead by his neighbor Frank.

ANSWERS

  1. "Psycho"

  2. "Romeo + Juliet"

  3. "Braveheart"

  4. "Titanic"

  5. "Philadelphia"

  6. "Saving Private Ryan"

  7. "Moulin Rouge!"

  8. "Leaving Las Vegas"

  9. "American Beauty"

