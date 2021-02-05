UALR gets $1M for scholarships

Jerry and Sherri Damerow have made a planned gift of $1 million to support scholarships for science majors at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, the university announced Thursday.

The gift will benefit the Jerry and Sherri Damerow Endowed Science Scholarship, which provides scholarships for students majoring in astronomy, biology, chemistry, mathematics, physics, and Earth science. The scholarship will provide assistance for education-related expenses including tuition, fees, books, and room and board, according to a news release.

"This incredibly generous gift from the Damerows will be a wonderful legacy for two people who have steadfastly supported science education at UA Little Rock for many years," said UA Little Rock Chancellor Christina Drale. "As we expand our applied fields in the sciences, it is important to remember that basic science education remains the foundation for all that we accomplish in the applied fields. I am grateful to the Damerows for supporting this curriculum and for investing in our future."

The Damerows are longtime supporters of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education in Arkansas, UALR said.

Jerry Damerow, a former managing partner for Ernst & Young, and Sherri Damerow, a retired kindergarten teacher and artist, believe helping students earn a college degree in a STEM area represents a "commitment to lifelong learning," according to the news release.

The Damerows received the 8th annual Fribourgh Award in 2017, which recognizes individuals who have made considerable contributions to the state through the disciplines of mathematics and science. At the 2017 reception, the University of Arkansas at Little Rock said the event raised $60,000 for undergraduate mathematics and science students.

The couple began funding an endowed scholarship for mathematics and statistics students that could be used for tuition, books, fees, room and board, and travel expenses in 2009, according to UALR.

Jerry Damerow is a past president and current board member of the Dean's Science Council and the Centennial Campaign Cabinet at UALR.

Sherri Damerow has been involved in numerous charitable causes, too, including teaching computer skills to seniors at the UAMS Donald W. Reynolds Institute on Aging and volunteering with Literacy Action of Central Arkansas and the Humane Society of Pulaski County.

In 2019, Jerry Damerow wrote an opinion piece in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette advocating the importance of core science and math courses. He urged fellow Arkansans to support scholarships for students.

"We all must play a role in providing younger generations with the tools they will need, regardless of their career path," he wrote in the opinion piece published Sept. 30, 2019. "If we fail in this, our Central Arkansas economy will be dramatically affected."