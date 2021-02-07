At the Post

SATURDAY'S ESTIMATED ATTENDANCE 2,350

SATURDAY'S TOTAL HANDLE $4,814,069

SATURDAY'S ON-TRACK HANDLE $304,734

SATURDAY'S OFF-TRACK HANDLE $4,509,335

TODAY'S SIMULCAST SCHEDULE Laurel Park, 11:25 a.m.; Gulfstream Park, 11:35 a.m.; Tampa Bay, 11:35 a.m.; Aqueduct, noon; Fair Grounds, 1 p.m.; Golden Gate, 2:45 p.m.; Santa Anita, 3 p.m.

SATURDAY'S STARS

Jockey David Cabrera and trainer Steven Asmussen each won two races Saturday.

They teamed up to win the eighth race, the King Cotton, with Boldor ($21.60, $6.80, $4.00), covering 6 furlongs in 1:09.86.

Cabrera also won the sixth race with Flat Lucky ($18.20, $8.40, $5.00), covering 6 furlongs in 1:10.49.

Asmussen also won the fifth race with Golden Tiger ($10.20, $6.00, $4.20), covering 6 furlongs in 1:10.96.

ASMUSSEN'S STREAK

Asmussen entered Saturday having at least one Oaklawn winner during the past nine racing days, a streak that dates to the last day of the 2020 meet. During that span, Asmussen had 16 winners. Dating to April 19, Asmussen's only winless day at Oaklawn was May 1 -- the penultimate day of the 57-day meeting. He has amassed 23 victories over that period of 16 racing days.

Asmussen had six horses entered Saturday at Oaklawn.

Asmussen, who has 711 career Oaklawn victories, became only the second trainer in history to reach 700 victories at Oaklawn when he recorded a triple Jan. 23. The late Bob Holthus, a nine-time Oaklawn training champion, won more than 850 races in Hot Springs.

Asmussen is seeking his record-tying 11th Oaklawn training title after winning the crown in 2007, 2008, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019..

Information for this report was provided by the Oaklawn media department.