Troopers: Woman ejected from car in fatal I-30 crash

A 36-year-old Little Rock woman died after she was ejected from her car when ran off Interstate 30 around Monday morning, according to a preliminary crash report.

Latonya L. Higgins was traveling north around 7:20 a.m. near the 142 mile marker in North Little Rock when her Chevrolet Tahoe ran off the road for unknown reasons, according to the report. It then struck the guardrail, became airborne, and rolled multiple times before stopping in the median.

Medical responders pronounced Higgins dead at the scene.

Troopers described conditions at the time of the crash as clear and dry.

At least 53 people have died in crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to a summary report from the state Department of Public Safety.