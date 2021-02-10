Forecasters: Ice storm warning in effect for central, east Arkansas

An ice storm warning is in effect for central and eastern portions of the state through Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

The remainder of the state is under a winter weather advisory through Thursday morning, according to a Wednesday morning briefing from the National Weather Service.

Forecasters say light freezing rain or freezing drizzle is expected over northern and central Arkansas on Wednesday, which can create a thin coat of ice.

Wednesday night into Thursday morning an accrual of a quarter up to more than half an inch of ice is expected in some areas, which will likely cause tree damage and power outages in some places, according to the briefing.

The coldest air will arrive this weekend into early next week, the briefing states.

Temperatures Sunday and Monday mornings will be in the single digits and teens, with highs in the teens to 20s, according to the National Weather Service.

A storm system arriving Monday brings good chances of snow, forecasters predict.

Those without proper heating should make preparations, forecasters caution, and pets and/or animals who reside outside should be checked on frequently or brought into shelter, if possible.

Some cities have begun opening warming centers.

In Conway, a warming center is located at the Don Owen Sports Complex, 10 Lower Ridge Road and will remain open until March 1.

In Hot Springs, an overnight warming shelter will be available from Thursday through Tuesday morning at the First United Methodist Church’s Family Life Center, 1100 Central Ave.

Visit idrivearkansas.com for real-time updates of traffic impacts and road conditions. See school and business closings at arkansasonline.com/closings.