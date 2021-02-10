Sections
Sign in
School Closings Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article Elections Cooking Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Forecasters: Ice storm warning in effect for central, east Arkansas

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 11:05 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption A map from the National Weather Service shows potential impacts for Thursday.

An ice storm warning is in effect for central and eastern portions of the state through Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

The remainder of the state is under a winter weather advisory through Thursday morning, according to a Wednesday morning briefing from the National Weather Service.

Forecasters say light freezing rain or freezing drizzle is expected over northern and central Arkansas on Wednesday, which can create a thin coat of ice.

Wednesday night into Thursday morning an accrual of a quarter up to more than half an inch of ice is expected in some areas, which will likely cause tree damage and power outages in some places, according to the briefing.

The coldest air will arrive this weekend into early next week, the briefing states.

Temperatures Sunday and Monday mornings will be in the single digits and teens, with highs in the teens to 20s, according to the National Weather Service.

A storm system arriving Monday brings good chances of snow, forecasters predict.

Those without proper heating should make preparations, forecasters caution, and pets and/or animals who reside outside should be checked on frequently or brought into shelter, if possible.

Some cities have begun opening warming centers.

In Conway, a warming center is located at the Don Owen Sports Complex, 10 Lower Ridge Road and will remain open until March 1.

In Hot Springs, an overnight warming shelter will be available from Thursday through Tuesday morning at the First United Methodist Church’s Family Life Center, 1100 Central Ave.

Visit idrivearkansas.com for real-time updates of traffic impacts and road conditions. See school and business closings at arkansasonline.com/closings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT