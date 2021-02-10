GOLF

Arkansas Tech men finish second

The Arkansas Tech University men's team shot a 295 total Tuesday and finished in second place with an 877 total at the Houston Classic in Humble, Texas.

Santiago De La Fuente DeValle finished in fourth place individually after shooting a 1-under 71 on Tuesday to finish at 5-over 215. Henry Frizzell finished in a tie for ninth place with Kade Johnson and Caleb Miller of Southern Arkansas University at 10-over 220.

Oklahoma Christian won the team title with an 855 total, while OCU's Andres Brictson and Alex Motes shared medalist honors after shooting 3-over 213. SAU finished third in the team standings with an 886 total, Harding University was sixth with an 898 and the University of Arkansas-Monticello was ninth with a 932 total.

UCA, UALR women finish in top 10

The University of Central Arkansas women shot an 882 total after Tuesday's third round, good enough to finish in fifth place as a team at the Texas State Invitational in Kyle, Texas. The UALR women shot an 8-over 296 in the final round to finish in eighth place in the team standings.

Viktoria Krnavova notched her first career top-10 finish indivually to lead the Trojans, shooting a career-low 2-under 70 in the final round to finish in seventh place at 2-over 218. Pear Rittawee led the Bears, finishing in 11th place individually after shooting a 2-over 74 in the final round.

ASU women tie for 10th

The Arkansas State University women finished tied for 10th place as a team at the FAU Paradise Invitational in Boca Raton, Fla., on Tuesday.

The Red Wolves shot a 302 total in the final round, finishing with 913 overall. Elise Schultz shot the low round of the day for ASU, a 2-over 74. Olivia Schmidt and Kayla Burke both shot 75 in the final round.

SOCCER

UCA freshman earns conference honor

Freshman Zoe Van de Cloot from the University of Central Arkansas was named the Southland Conference Defensive Player of the Week on Tuesday.

Van de Cloot scored her first career goal in the 22nd minute of the Bears' 5-2 victory over Oral Roberts to open the spring portion of the schedule. She also had an assist on Alyssa Fason's goal in the 75th minute while playing on a back line that limited ORU to nine shots and five on-goal.

SOFTBALL

Evans, Tanski tabbed

Shortstop Sarah Evans from the University of Southern Arkansas and right-hander Lily Tanski from Harding University were named the Great American Conference's Player and Pitcher of the Week on Tuesday.

Evans, a sophomore from Bryant, went 2 for 3 with 2 RBI in the top-ranked Muleriders' 17-0, five-inning victory over Delta State in the first game of a doubleheader. She added a first-inning grand slam in the second game, finishing the doubleheader with a .571 average and 6 RBI.

Tanski recorded two complete-game shutouts as the Bisons went 4-0 at the UAH Charger Chillout in Huntsville, Ala. She struck out a career-high 10 batters and allowed 4 hits in a 5-0 victory. She then had 5 strikeouts and held No. 10 Trevecca Nazarene to 4 hits in an 8-0 victory.

VOLLEYBALL

UCA's Doss honored

Libero Emily Doss from the Univesity of Central Arkansas was honored Tuesday as the Southland Conference Defensive Player of the Week.

Doss led UCA to a victory over Sam Houston State in the opening match of the conference season last week, recording a match-high 33 digs, which were two shy of tying a career high.

It's the third time Doss has earned the honor.

Harding remains undefeated

Harding University swept Southern Arkansas University 25-19, 25-23, 25-21 on Tuesday in Searcy.

Libby Hinton had a season-high 11 kills for the Bisons (3-0, 3-0 Great American Conference) and hit a season-high .529. Sarah Morehead had 24 assists and 3 digs, while Kelliu McKinnon led the defense with 8 digs and 3 blocks.

Morgan Gross led the Muleriders (0-3, 0-3) with 14 kills and 8 digs; Morgan Schuster had 29 assists and 8 digs; and Brianna Nipper added 11 digs.

