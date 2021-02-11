Get to know Arkansas O-line target Dayne Shor

ESPN 4-star offensive lineman and Arkansas target Dayne Shor has more than 30 scholarship offers.

Shor, 6-6, 300 pounds, of Alpharetta (Ga.) King’s Ridge Christian School, met Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman the summer before his freshman season at a Georgia football camp.

Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, Auburn, LSU, Florida State, Michigan, Oklahoma, Miami are some of the schools that have offered him.

Nickname: The Train

School/City: King’s Ridge Christian School/Alpharetta, Ga.

Height: 6-6

Weight: 300 pounds

Number of years playing football: 11-12

School or schools that intrigued me other than Arkansas: Stay tuned on March 20!

I like Arkansas because: Because of the coaches and traditions.

I plan to major in: Some type of engineering, robotics or business. Haven’t decided yet.

The recruiting process is: Going great!

If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: Baseball

I'm happiest when I: Get to be with friends/family and do the stuff I love.

My mom is always on me to do: To not make the living room my closet!

Favorite video game: Halo, Assassins Creed, Call of Duty, Fallout, Skyrim, etc.

Favorite NFL player: Cam Newton and Lane Johnson

Favorite music: Rap/Rock

Must watch TV show: The Walking Dead

How would you spend a million dollars: Help my mom and my family.

What super power would you choose if given the option: Teleport

My two pet peeves are: When I lose my TV remote, when my room gets hot.

Favorite uniform color/combo: White on white

Team entrance song, if you could pick: Bawitdaba - Kid Rock

Who would you want to be stranded with on a deserted island: My brother-in-law

Your favorite fast food chain and why: Taco Bell/Popeyes food is so good!

I will never ever eat: Seafood

Favorite junk food: Pocky

Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: Not exactly sure

Favorite animal and why: A wolf or a shark because they symbolize dominance and strength.

My dream date is: Madelyn Cline from Outer Banks

Hobbies: Fishing, gaming, paintball and gaming.

The one thing I could not live without is: Family

Role model and why: My brother and because he’s a big reason where I am today as a person.

Three words to describe me: Ambitious, honest, caring

People would be surprised that I: I’m a big nerd/geek! Love the geeky and nerdy stuff!