Jailed man now facing rape charge

BENTONVILLE -- A Rogers man accused of murder was arrested Monday in the rape of an inmate at the Benton County jail.

David Arthur Adair Jr., 27, is being held in lieu of bond at the jail. He pleaded innocent to a charge of capital murder in the death of Lavonte Jackson.

Jackson's body was found Feb. 24, 2020, on the side of Van Hollow Road near Beaver Lake.

Benton County Sheriff Shawn Holloway said last year that deputies think Jackson was killed in the Beaver Shores area near the Arkansas 12 bridge, which is 7 or 8 miles from where the body was found.

Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren found sufficient cause to hold Adair on the rape charge at a hearing Tuesday.

Kent McLemore, one of Adair's attorneys, told the judge that bond is not an issue because Adair is being held in lieu of bond on the murder charge.

The judge ordered Adair not to have any contact with the inmate he's accused of raping.

Zackary David Whitcomb, 20, of Rogers and Lydia Elaine Riggs, 21, are charged with accomplice to capital murder in Jackson's death. Mark Brannan, 32, of Fayetteville is charged in the case with abuse of corpse, hindering apprehension and prosecution, and tampering with physical evidence. The three have pleaded innocent to the charges.

Adair is also charged with battery and possession of a firearm by certain persons. He was arrested in 2019 after being accused of shooting a man in the foot.

He was free on $35,000 bond when he was arrested on the murder charge.

Adair's next court appearance in all three cases is scheduled for April 13.