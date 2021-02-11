Police: Man stabbed multiple times in Little Rock altercation

A juvenile and an Alexander man are being questioned after an altercation in Little Rock left a man with multiple stab wounds that required surgery, according to police.

Police responded Wednesday just after 7 p.m. to the Bass Pro Shops at the Outlets of Little Rock, near the interchange of Interstate 430 and Interstate 30, after a call about a possible cutting, according to an incident report.

Officers could not locate a victim, but received notice about possible victims at Baptist Health and at Arkansas Children’s Hospital, police said.

At Baptist Health, officers located Christopher Red, 46, of Benton, the report states.

His girlfriend told officers that she was driving south with Red on I-430 and following his brother’s car. Near the Stagecoach Road exit less than 2 miles north of the outlet mall, a vehicle swerved in front of them for no apparent reason, according to police.

The driver of that vehicle was later identified as 43-year-old William Roberson.

Red's girlfriend told police that the other driver began slamming on his brakes repeatedly before the vehicles came to a stop in front of Bass Pro Shops, the report states.

According to the report, Roberson got out of his vehicle and began a verbal altercation with Red that turned into a physical confrontation. Both men were on the ground at one point, and a juvenile exited the passenger side of Roberson’s vehicle and helped him off the ground, police said.

The woman told officers that she never saw anyone being stabbed, but that she took Red to Baptist Health after he said he’d been stabbed, the report states.

Officers also responded to Arkansas Children’s Hospital, where the juvenile had a deep laceration in his left forearm and small lacerations in his right thumb and index finger, police said. Officers found a black folding knife in the juvenile’s pocket, the report states.

Both Roberson and the juvenile were detained for questioning. Charges are pending, as the investigation is ongoing, police said.