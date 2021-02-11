Power outages seen across state as a result of winter storm

Areas across the state are experiencing power outages as a result of the inclement weather, according to Entergy.

According to a statement on their website, the company says they have assembled nearly 900 restoration resources, including mutual assistance crews, which just arrived in the state on Wednesday.

According to Entergy's website, the total number of outages Thursday morning was reportedly 4,681. A live map shows reported outages in each county in real-time, with the highest number of outages reported in Drew County with 1,792 outages reported.

Light freezing rain or freezing drizzle is expected to continue over the majority of the state until noon Thursday, forecasts show. An ice storm warning is still in effect for central and eastern parts of the state, while a winter weather advisory is in effect for the remainder of the state, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters said due to receiving more sleet than originally expected, the ice accumulations were lower than anticipated. However, sleet and freezing rain will continue into the afternoon, according to a NWS briefing.

According to forecasters, the coldest air of the season will arrive this weekend and early next week. The temperatures Sunday through Tuesday mornings will be in the single digits to the teens, with highs in the teens to 20s, according to the National Weather Service.

A southern Plains storm system expected to arrive Monday will bring good chances of snow, forecasters said. Additional snow is again possible mid-week.

Those without proper heating are encouraged to make preparations. Forecasters encourage if you have pets and/or animals outside, to check on them frequently or bring them into shelter if possible.

For up-to-date information about power outages, visit entergy.com/winterweather/.

For a real-time map showing road conditions, visit idrivearkansas.com/.

To see a list of school and business closings, visit arkansasonline.com/closings/.