At the Post

THURSDAY'S ESTIMATED ATTENDANCE 650

THURSDAY'S TOTAL HANDLE $3,806,541

THURSDAY'S ON-TRACK HANDLE $80,285

THURSDAY'S OFF-TRACK HANDLE $3,726,256

TODAY'S SIMULCAST SCHEDULE Laurel Park, 11:25 a.m.; Gulfstream Park, 11:35 a.m.; Tampa Bay, 11:35 a.m.; Aqueduct, noon; Fair Grounds, noon; Golden Gate, 2:45 p.m.; Santa Anita, 3 p.m.

THURSDAY'S STARS

Trainer Robertino Diodoro and jockey David Cohen teamed up to win two races. They won the second race with Raintree Starlet ($5.60, $3.20, $2.60), covering 6 furlongs in 1:11.16, and the seventh race with Could You ($6.60, $4.20, $3.20), covering 6 furlongs in 1:12.87.

Jockey Francisco Arrieta also won a pair of races. He took the first race with Frenchie Frou Frou ($5.40, $3.60, $3.20), covering 6 furlongs in 1:12.98, and the ninth race with Twilight Blue ($8.20, $4.60, $3.60), covering 1 1/16 miles in 1:47.01.

RACES RESCHEDULED

Oaklawn has canceled racing Saturday through Monday because of inclement weather, and two stakes races have been rescheduled for Feb. 20-21.

The Grade III Razorback Handicap, scheduled for Saturday, and the Grade III Southwest Stakes and Grade II Bayakoa Stakes, scheduled for Monday, have been rescheduled for Feb. 20. The Dixie Belle Stakes, scheduled for Saturday, has been rescheduled for Feb. 21 on a card that will include the Downthedustyroad Stakes for Arkansas-bred fillies and mares 4 years old and up.

CHANGE IN PLANS

Shedaresthedevil was shipped late Wednesday to Fair Grounds because of the inclement weather at Oaklawn this weekend, trainer Brad Cox said. Cox said the move will allow the 2020 Kentucky Oaks winner and finalist for an Eclipse Award as the country's champion 3-year-old filly to train without major weather-related interruptions.

Cox said the $350,000 Azeri Stakes (Grade II) for older fillies and mares March 13 at Oaklawn is a target for Shedaresthedevil, but added it's touch and go to make the 1 1/16-mile race. Shedaresthedevil has worked once this year (Feb. 1 at Oaklawn) in advance of her 4-year-old debut.

"Just trying to get some fitness in her," Cox said.

Co-owned by Staton Flurry of Hot Springs, Shedaresthedevil won the $300,000 Honeybee Stakes (Grade III) last year at Oaklawn.

Information for this report was provided by the Oaklawn media department.