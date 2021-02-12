Man, 54, ID’d as victim in Pine Bluff killing

Police have identified a 54-year-old man whose body was found outside a Pine Bluff home Thursday, authorities said.

Larry Williams of Pine Bluff was discovered by officers responding to a call about a possible body in the 1200 block of West 29th Avenue at about 12:45 p.m., according to a news release issued Friday by the city’s police department. He appeared to have been shot multiple times, the release states.

Police said Williams’ body was sent to the state Crime Lab to determine the cause and manner of his death.

The investigation is ongoing, and police said they had no suspects at the time of the release.

Williams’ death marks Pine Bluff’s first homicide of 2021, according to police.