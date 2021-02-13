PB chamber pasta dinner now Feb. 25

Due to next week's weather forecast, the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce changed the drive-thru annual dinner to Feb. 25. The event will be held from 4-6 p.m. at Pine Bluff Country Club.

The previous date was Feb. 18. Ticket holders will use original tickets to pick up their meals on the new date, according to a news release.

This drive-thru event will feature two pasta dinner options (as well as a vegetarian option for those who specify in advance), chamber swag bags and the chance to briefly meet new chamber staff members.

Each ticket holder will be entered into a raffle to win prizes including a jewelry item from Sissy's Log Cabin, dinner gift certificates to Red Oaks Steakhouse at Saracen Casino Resort and Pine Bluff Country Club.

Also, participants have the chance to win a 40-piece meal at Wing Stop #239, a one-hour massage from Uptown Salon & Boutique and gift baskets from Shepherd's/Tipton Hurst and Thomas Groceries & Gifts.

To purchase tickets, people may call Jennifer Kline at the Chamber, (870) 535-0110.