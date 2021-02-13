Sections
Sign in
School Closings Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article Elections Cooking Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

PB chamber pasta dinner now Feb. 25

by Special to The Commercial | Today at 2:35 a.m.

Due to next week's weather forecast, the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce changed the drive-thru annual dinner to Feb. 25. The event will be held from 4-6 p.m. at Pine Bluff Country Club.

The previous date was Feb. 18. Ticket holders will use original tickets to pick up their meals on the new date, according to a news release.

This drive-thru event will feature two pasta dinner options (as well as a vegetarian option for those who specify in advance), chamber swag bags and the chance to briefly meet new chamber staff members.

Each ticket holder will be entered into a raffle to win prizes including a jewelry item from Sissy's Log Cabin, dinner gift certificates to Red Oaks Steakhouse at Saracen Casino Resort and Pine Bluff Country Club.

Also, participants have the chance to win a 40-piece meal at Wing Stop #239, a one-hour massage from Uptown Salon & Boutique and gift baskets from Shepherd's/Tipton Hurst and Thomas Groceries & Gifts.

To purchase tickets, people may call Jennifer Kline at the Chamber, (870) 535-0110.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT