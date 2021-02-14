Downtown library becomes a draw for younger patrons

University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff students use the downtown Pine Bluff Library for group study on the second floor designated for teens and students. Students say they enjoy the quiet atmosphere, stable Wi-Fi and updated resources. (Pine Bluff Commercial/Eplunus Colvin)

The Pine Bluff Public Library is slowly but surely seeing an increase in traffic, with much of that coming from millennials, although there is still some work to be done on one element of the new structure.

The see-through glass structure overshadows nearby buildings on the corner of West Sixth Avenue and South Main Street with a modern look that is appealing to college students and other young people.

The second story of the building caters to teens, tweens and students, with several University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff students using the facility recently.

Miss UAPB Raben Franklin and UAPB senior Kennedi Weston lounged on the inside steps while studying for their upcoming tests.

"It's a comfortable atmosphere to come and sit down, study and do work," said Franklin, who added she goes to the library at least five days a week. "You don't have to worry about anyone bugging you, all in your space, and it being loud. I can actually come here, get my work done and be productive and comfortable at the same time."

Franklin, an industrial technology management and applied engineering major who will graduate this year, said she loves that the library was built with the student in mind. Weston agrees.

"It's a comfortable and nice environment that has very good, stable Wi-Fi, compared to the university," said Weston, a chemistry major.

Around the corner were more college students occupying the study pods. Some even had their streaming equipment set up to do virtual learning.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BGe_j-lruXE]

"The library is a gem in the community, and it's something that was obviously needed," said Frederick Price, a senior journalism student at UAPB. Price said he loves the view the library provides, as well as the updated resources.

With floor-to-ceiling windows on all three levels, the view of downtown is available in every direction, which Melany Anthony enjoys. A hang-out loft also resides in the area, where teens can be found enjoying the social interaction.

"Before I knew about the library, I was just going to my house or my friend's, but now that I see how new and nice it is, I come here every day," Anthony said. "The staff doesn't bother you, which I also like."

A common issue all the students had with the library was the operational hours. With the library closing at 6 p.m., the students all said they wished the library had extended hours.

"If we had an additional three hours until 9 p.m., that would be so helpful," Price said.

Franklin added that because the UAPB campus library closes at 11 p.m., she will usually use the campus library on days when she is busy, but she prefers the library downtown.

Another feature of the downtown library that excites some students -- those who also are content creators, producers, musicians and singers -- is the sound studio.

There are two recording rooms, one on the second floor and one on the third floor, equipped with recording equipment, sound mixer, keyboard, top-of-the-line interface and digital instrumentation programmed into Apple Logic Pro X to accompany almost any style of music.

One major problem exists, however. Students can't use the studio to its fullest potential because the rooms aren't soundproof.

Back in December, city and county elected officials expressed their disappointment in the sound studio to library Director Bobbie Morgan and Assistant Director Ricky Williams.

County Judge Gerald Robinson said the studio was too small. He said the space was not designed or being used in the way it was promised, adding that with a multimillion-dollar budget, an 8-foot-by-10-foot sound studio was less than expected.

Williams said that at the time of planning, he was only presented a space and had to work with what he was given. Williams said the current setup was the recommendation from Sweetwater Professionals, a sound and recording equipment company.

During February's library board meeting, Williams said the studio was not up to par when it came to soundproofing, and glass was expected to be delivered in the next two weeks that would help but not fix the problem.

"When we get that put in, I feel like we might be OK, but I don't feel like it will be what we need to actually operate," Williams said.

In order to securely soundproof the booths without building another wall, Williams said, 4-foot-by-8-foot wall tiles with sound barriers that would cost a total of approximately $5,000 would need to be installed.

The board members felt it was necessary to soundproof the studios to not disturb the rest of the library, but they questioned why the construction budget didn't provide for those rooms to be completed so they would be fully functional now.

"We have these two rooms that we cannot give to the public because they are not operational. They are not soundproof; that means everybody in here can hear," said board member Arvalon Harleston. "I think we need to fine-tooth that budget and figure out where the money can come from. We need to get those rooms operational."

Until then, students are still enjoying the perks the library has to offer, including the computer stations.

"I have quiet time and a place to accommodate me while I study," said Price. "I will utilize the library every day because I love the atmosphere here; it's quiet, and the staff is helpful."