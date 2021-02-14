Maggie Elizabeth Davis - Noah Alexander Orr

Maggie Elizabeth Davis became the bride of Noah Alexander Orr at 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5, at Castle Park in Lindon, Utah. The ceremony was officiated by Bishop Darren Cooper of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Parents of the bride are Robbi and Scott Davis of Little Rock. She is the granddaughter of Jeanette Davis, the late Bill Davis and the late Eloise DeWeese, all of Little Rock.

Teri and Dale Orr of Tampa, Fla., are the parents of the groom. He is the grandson of Guadalupe and Duane Orr of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Pattie and Merlyn Deck of Wichita, Kan.

Vows were exchanged in an upper ballroom in front of a crystal backdrop. Music was by a string quartet and included "Pachelbel's Canon."

The bride, given in marriage by her father, wore a long sleeve Maggie Sottero ivory gown embellished with Venice and Chantilly lace and French tulle. A band of ivory frosted bugle beads and opal stones was at the natural waist and the full skirt with appliques of Venice lace extended to a chapel-length train. She carried a cascade of Stargazer lilies and red roses.

Natalie Browning of Orem, Utah, was maid of honor. Paige Gautier of Provo, Utah, served as bridesmaid. They wore burgundy lace and mesh dresses with three-quarter sleeves and ribbons at the waists. They carried smaller versions of the bridal bouquet.

Flower girls were Camilla Buchert and Pilar Buchert, nieces of the groom, and ring bearer was Luca Buchert, nephew of the groom, all of Santa Rosa Beach, Fla.

Best man was Michael Liao of Chandler, Ariz., and Jason Myers of Saratoga Springs, Utah, was a groomsman.

A reception was held in Castle Park's lower ballroom. Tables were covered in ivory satin cloths and embroidered burgundy table runners. Centerpieces were tall silver candelabra holding red and white roses, English ivy and silver eucalyptus. Music was by the string quartet.

The bride graduated cum laude with a bachelor's degree in elementary education from Brigham Young University. She is a first-grade teacher at Mountain Sunrise Academy in Saratoga Springs.

The groom is a software engineer at Harward Media in American Fork, Utah, and a member of the USA gymnastics team.

The couple will make their home in American Fork and plan a delayed wedding trip for late summer.