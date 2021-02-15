Forecasters warn of 'extreme,' 'rare' and 'dangerous' cold across state

Central Arkansas has reportedly seen six to eight inches of snowfall through Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters caution that ‘extreme,’ ‘rare’ and ‘dangerous’ cold will be in effect at least through Tuesday.

Parts of Central Arkansas may see another inch of snow, but for the most part, according to meteorologist Jeff Hood, snow is beginning to taper off.

Northern, eastern, and northeastern parts of the state can expect snowfall through the afternoon and for things to wrap up by Monday evening, Hood said. Though reporting colder temperatures, near zero, snowfall amounts have ranged from two to four inches, Hood said. By evening, amounts may reach six to eight, according to the National Weather Service.

Snowfall in some parts of Little Rock was close to 6 inches deep around 11 a.m. Monday.

According to Hood, the state isn't seeing record temperatures everywhere yet, but we’re “knocking on the door.”

“Any time we get single digits as far south as Central Arkansas, it’s pretty remarkable,” Hood said.

As of 10:30 a.m. Monday, Entergy reported over 3,850 affected customers as a result of the inclement weather.

Entergy's website shows reported outages by zip code and area and cautions restoration times are estimates.

While the snow is expected to taper off in most of the state by Monday evening the latest, Hood said this is “round one of two” and we can expect to see a similar performance across the state beginning Tuesday night.

Several inches of snow are expected throughout the state through Wednesday and Thursday the latest, according to the National Weather Service.

Anyone planning to play in the snow this week should keep in mind the risk of exposure and staying warm, Hood cautioned. He recommends taking breaks to come inside and get warm.

A traffic map shows impacts on the roads as a result of snow.

For a list of closings across the state, visit arkansasonline.com/closings.

For the latest weather updates, visit the National Weather Service of Little Rock on Twitter twitter.com/NWSLittleRock.

For real-time traffic updates, visit idrivearkansas.com.

For a list of reported power outages in your area, visit entergynewsroom.com/storm-center.

To submit your snow photos, click here: arkansasonline.com/2021snowphotos