Share the love: What readers said about their Valentine's Day this year

We asked our readers to tell us about their Valentine's Day this year, how they planned to spend the day during a pandemic, and what they love about their Valentine.

Below, see what some readers shared with us.

From Becky Allred, 44, of Little Rock:

Her husband, Fred, is her Valentine. They planned to spend the day having a nice dinner at home, and since they dropped their gym memberships planned on getting each other gym equipment. Becky said she loves that he is a faithful spouse and a wonderful father to their children.

From Vicki Humphrey, 64, of Cabot:

Robert Humphrey is her Valentine, and they planned to spend the day having a family dinner and will give each other candy. Vicki said she loves that her Valentine is hers.

From Rodney Atkinson, 77, of Hot Springs Village:

Linda is his Valentine, and they planned to spend the day watching the Razorbacks beat Missouri in basketball.

From Liz Jacobson, 54, of Little Rock:

Her husband is her Valentine, and they planned to celebrate with dinner at Arthur’s and a movie at home. She said they give each other cards and write how the other loved them in the past year. She said her husband is kind, thoughtful and compassionate toward her.

From Erin Powell, 53, of Little Rock:

Her husband Richard is her Valentine, and they planned to grill New York steaks. Her favorite thing about him, she said, is his kind heart and soul, and how he became her miracle when her mother was dying.

From Dianne Mizell, 73, of Little Rock:

Her husband of 53 years is her Valentine and they planned to spend the day by the fire with fillets.

From Paula Melody, 71, of Fayetteville:

Steve is her Valentine and they planned to spend the day staying warm at home. She said her favorite thing about him is that he’s her best friend.

From Vicki Gonterman, 64, of North Little Rock:

Her husband of 40 years, Chris, is her Valentine, and they planned to spend the day enjoying a nice meal at home. She said her husband is her best friend and they enjoy spending time together.

From Morgan Acuff, 32, of Morgan:

Shelle House is his Valentine and they planned to spend the day watching “50 First Dates." He said his favorite thing about her is her fierce intelligence.

From John Barnard, 55, of Saline County:

Patsy is his Valentine and he got her a homemade card and breakfast. He said his favorite thing about her is she doesn’t give up.

From Amanda May, 40, of Maumelle:

Her wife, Sarah May, is her Valentine and they planned to spend the day at home with their kids. She gifted a question game for couples who have been together a long time. She said her favorite thing about her is, after nearly 20 years together, she still makes her laugh. She is the hardest worker and incredible wife and mom. She gives everything 100%.

From Mari Ben Newton, 68, of England:

Bill Newton is her Valentine and they planned to have a quiet dinner at home. She said they have been married for 47 years and there are too many “favorites” to list, but if she had to pick, it would be his love for God and his family she loves most.

From Sally Goss, 68, of Little Rock:

Her husband of 26 years, Chuck, is her Valentine and they planned to spend the day with him cooking dinner, something he loves to do. She said her favorite thing about him is he’s good-looking, fun, eager-to-please and every day together is a joy. If only he’d turn off the lights, he’d be perfect, she said.

From Erin Thomas, 45, of Little Rock:

Her husband of 18 years, Corey, is her Valentine and they planned to spend the day driving to Rogers. She said her favorite thing about him is he is strong and gives her security and is her best friend.They met in high school and he has been a part of her life since 1994.