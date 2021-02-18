Hendren to leave GOP, become independent

In this file photo Sen. Jim Hendren speaks Aug.19, 2020 in Little Rock at the Capitol during a press conference to reveal a draft of a proposed hate-crime law. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staton Breidenthal)

Sen. Jim Hendren of Sulphur Springs announced Thursday morning that he’s leaving the Republican Party to become an independent.

“I am making this decision because my commitment to our state and our country is greater than my loyalty to any political party,” he said in a video posted on Twitter.

Hendren said he’s also founding a group called Common Ground Arkansas to find and support leaders willing to work together "instead of continuing to push us apart.

“We want folks from both parties and like me now no party at all to join us,” he said.

Afterward, Hendren said he doesn’t have a specific timeline for making a decision about running for governor.

“This is not about me starting a governor’s campaign,” he said. “We’ll look at it down the road.”

Hendren is the nephew of Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who is barred by term limits from seeking re-election.

Republicans Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Leslie Rutledge and Democrat James Russell are the announced candidates for governor next year.

Sanders is a former press secretary for President Donald Trump and the daughter of former Republican Gov. Mike Huckabee. Rutledge is the state’s attorney general.