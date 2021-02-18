Snow depth in Little Rock ties 1918 record; most weather warnings canceled

This National Weather Service graphic shows high temperatures were predicted to be in or near the 30s for much of the state on Thursday.

The depth of snow measured in Little Rock on Thursday morning tied a record set in 1918, forecasters said.

The snow, measured at Adams Field at the Bill and Hillary Clinton Airport, was 15 inches deep, the National Weather Service said in a Twitter post.

According to meteorologist Lance Pyle not all totals were complete yet, but he said, “there’s probably going to be a lot of records.”

Additionally, most weather warnings had been canceled as of Thursday morning, apart from a “hard freeze warning” in effect for southern parts of the state from 6 p.m. Thursday to 10 a.m. Friday, the weather service said.

After the second round of snow this week, White Hall saw 11 inches of new snow, while 10.8 inches was reported in Bauxite; 8.5 inches in Arkadelphia; 6.8 inches in Cabot and 7.5 inches measured at the North Little Rock Airport, according to Pyle.

Sheridan saw the heaviest additional snowfall, with 15 inches of new snow, Pyle said.

Temperatures are expected to get warmer in the following days, Pyle said, with a high of 32 in Little Rock on Friday and a high of 41 on Saturday.

As a result, this weekend should see some ice melting, he added, with the roads getting better each day.

He cautioned nights will still be cold, with a low of 9 degrees predicted Thursday night and 14 degrees on Friday night.