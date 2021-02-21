BASKETBALL

Johnson scores 19 for U.S.

Ra'Shad James scored 21 points and the U.S. finished FIBA AmeriCup qualifying with a 6-0 record, beating Mexico 96-75 on Saturday in the second of two qualifying games in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Brandon Bass scored 12 points for the Americans, who outscored the Mexicans 33-12 from three-point range. Joe Johnson (Little Rock Central, Arkansas Razorbacks) finished with 11 points, 9 rebounds and 7 assists for the U.S., William Davis added 10 points and Isaiah Thomas -- looking for an NBA comeback -- had nine points in 20 minutes. AmeriCup is the championship for the nations in the FIBA Americas region; the U.S. has won it seven times in nine previous chances, and it came into its two games in San Juan knowing it already had a berth in the September 2022 tournament secured. It wound up beating the Bahamas and Mexico by a combined 37 points in those games anyway. Edgar Garibay finished with 19 points and nine rebounds for Mexico.

GOLF

Burns stills leads at Genesis

The wind stopped Sam Burns right when he was about to get started with a five-shot lead Saturday at the Genesis Invitational in Los Angeles. Darkness stopped him right after two consecutive bogeys narrowed his lead to two. Thus ended a wild afternoon at Riviera, where the wind was raging so strong that it blew Keegan Bradley's putt off the green at No. 10 and nearly blew Max Homa's shot into the hole at the par-5 first. A four-hour delay didn't make Riviera any easier. Burns, the 24-year-old from Louisiana, went 31 consecutive holes without a bogey and kept Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth and everyone else at a distance. When the streak ended on No. 8, it was the start of three inevitable bogeys over six holes. He was at 10-under par through 13 holes, two shots ahead of Matt Fitzpatrick, who had a most bizarre round by going 10 consecutive holes without a par -- six birdies, four bogeys. Johnson, Homa and Wyndham Clark were at 7 under, with Patrick Cantlay another shot behind. The third round was set to be completed this morning ahead of the final 18 holes. Former University of Arkansas player Andrew Landry is tied for 15h. Landry is at 3-under for the tournament.

Two share Korn Ferry lead

Hayden Buckley and Billy Kennerly both shot 4-under 68s on Saturday and share the lead at the Korn Ferry Suncoast Classic in Lakewood Ranch, Fla. Both stand at 201 after three days. Former University of Arkansas player David Lingmerth is five shots back at 206. Nicolas Echavarria (Arkansas Razorbacks) is at 209.

SKIING

Shiffrin's gold streak ends

Mikaela Shiffrin had her winning streak in slalom at world championships ended by Katharina Liensberger on Saturday in Cortina D'Ampezzo, Italy, as the title returned to Austria after 10 years. Shiffrin had to settle for bronze after earning slalom gold at a record four consecutive worlds since Marlies Raich -- competing under her maiden name Schild -- won it in 2011. This time, Shiffrin finished 1.98 seconds behind Liensberger, who posted the fastest times in both runs. Petra Vlhova, the overall and slalom World Cup leader from Slovakia, was one second behind the Austrian for silver. After her triumph in Tuesday's parallel event, Liensberger became a double world champion but has yet to win on the World Cup circuit. Shiffrin earlier won gold in the combined event and took silver in giant slalom after opening the worlds with bronze in super-G. It made her only the fifth female skier to win four medals at one worlds, and first since Swedish standout Anja Parson achieved the feat 14 years ago.

TENNIS

Krajcikova/Ram win title

Barbora Krajcikova and Rajeev Ram have made the perfect odd-year pairing at the Australian Open, adding the 2021 mixed doubles title to the one they shared in 2019. For Krajcikova, it's three in a row. She and Ram were in control from the start in a 6-1, 6-4 win Saturday over Australian wild cards Matt Ebden and Sam Stosur. Krajcikova won her first Australian title with Ram two years ago and with Croatia's Nikola Mektic last year. It was a virus -- not related to covid 19 -- that temporarily broke up the successful partnership a month prior to the 2020 Australian Open. "I was sick here in December that year and I didn't think it was a good idea to try to play mixed doubles as well," said Ram, who won the men's doubles title last year with Joe Salisbury. Krejcikova and Ram faced only a single break point and needed less than an hour to beat Ebden and Stosur, who were each previous winners of the title but with different partners.

HORSE RACING

Mishriff takes Saudi Cup

Mishriff powered home to wear down American ace Charlatan on Saturday and win the world's most valuable horse race, the $20 million Saudi Cup in Riyadh. The first prize was $10 million. The John Gosden-trained colt, owned by Prince Faisal, made his stamina tell over the nine furlongs after the two U.S. heavyweights, Charlatan and Knicks Go, had gone head-to-head in the early stages. Mishriff's 21-year-old jockey, David Egan, was able to stay on their heels as the star pair turned for home at King Abdulaziz Racetrack. Knicks Go dropped away, leaving Mishriff to gradually reduce Charlatan's lead and get up in the closing stages to win by a length. Great Scot finished third. Charlatan had won one division of last year's Arkansas Derby at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort in Hot Springs.

BASEBALL

Syndergaard on 60-day DL

The New York Mets have transferred right-hander Noah Syndergaard to the 60-day injured list to make room for righty Taijuan Walker, who finalized a $20 million, two-year contract Saturday. The Mets announced the moves Saturday night, ensuring Syndergaard won't return to the rotation until at least June as he comes back following Tommy John surgery last March. Walker's deal also includes a player option for 2023. The 28-year-old Walker joins a rotation headed by two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom. New York's need for a pitcher increased with the loss of Seth Lugo, who will miss the start of the season following elbow surgery Tuesday to remove a bone spur.

AUTO RACING

Rhodes sweeps Trucks series

Ben Rhodes swept a two-race stop at Daytona International Speedway, winning his second NASCAR Truck Series race in one week Friday night. Win No. 2 came under caution in triple overtime on Daytona's road course. It was exactly one week after Rhodes won on the Daytona's oval in the season-opening race. Rhodes earned his fifth career victory, all with Thorsport Racing. The team last month returned to a partnership with Toyota and Rhodes' win was the 200th for the manufacturer in the Truck Series. Rhodes passed Sheldon Creed after a caution in regulation and it ultimately gave him control of the race despite the three overtime challenges. Rhodes held position over Creed on two overtime restarts, and John Hunter Nemechek on the third attempt to finish the race. Rhodes all three times executed solid restarts and put distance on the field. He was never really challenged as Rhodes led 14 total laps -- including all six in overtime.

Austria's Katharina Liensberger, center, winner of the women's slalom, poses with second placed Slovakia's Petra Vlhova, left, and third placed United States' Mikaela Shiffrin, at the alpine ski World Championships in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta)

Austria's Katharina Liensberger celebrates after winning the women's slalom, at the alpine ski World Championships in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta)

United States' Mikaela Shiffrin competes during a women's slalom, at the alpine ski World Championships in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Gabriele Facciotti)

United States' Mikaela Shiffrin celebrates her third place in the women's slalom, at the alpine ski World Championships in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta)