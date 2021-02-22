5 schools to close for storm repairs

Because of damage sustained during last week's winter storms, five Little Rock School District schools will be closed this week and will transition to virtual instruction while they undergo repairs, the district announced in a press release Sunday.

Cloverdale and Pulaski Heights middle schools and Jefferson, Watson and Pulaski Heights elementary schools were damaged by the storms that brought record-setting snowfalls and freezing temperatures, the release said.

In addition, all schools in the district will be virtual today, as the district continues to assess damages and make repairs, the release said.

Schools in the North Little Rock, Pulaski County Special and Jacksonville/North Pulaski school districts will also have virtual classes on Monday.

On Tuesday, all high schools in the Little Rock district except for Little Rock West will administer the 11th grade ACT test. Only 11th grade students at Central, Hall, Little Rock Southwest and Parkview should report to campus on Tuesday. All other grades will hold virtual instruction Tuesday.