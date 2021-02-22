LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas vs. TCU at College Baseball Showdown

TCU pitcher Austin Krob (right) throws out Arkansas second baseman Robert Moore during a game Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. ( James D. Smith/Special to the Democrat-Gazette )

TCU 1, Arkansas 0 — End 3rd Inning

Lael Lockhart worked around another two-out base runner to work a scoreless third. Lockhart hit Gene Wood, who also stole second base without a throw.

Austin Henry flied out to left field to end the inning.

Lockhart struck out the first two batters of the inning to bring his strikeout total to five. His pitch count is at 57, so he might have one more inning before the Razorbacks will go to the bullpen.

TCU 1, Arkansas 0 — Middle 3rd Inning

Jacob Nesbit reached on a one-out walk, but that was all Arkansas could muster in the third. Jalen Battles struck out looking at a 1-2 fastball and Robert Moore was out on a bunt attempt down the first base line.

Pitcher Austin Krob looked good fielding his position and throwing out Moore. Krob has looked good so far for the Horned Frogs. He has not allowed a run in 14-plus innings in his TCU career.

TCU 1, Arkansas 0 — End 2nd Inning

TCU leadoff hitter Elijah Nunez flied out to center field to end the inning and strand runners at second and third base.

Lael Lockhart has already thrown 40 pitches. The Horned Frogs are making him work deep into counts.

TCU 1, Arkansas 0 — Bottom 2nd Inning

Lael Lockhart was twice one pitch away from getting out of the inning. He didn't convert on either and TCU leads thanks to production from the bottom third of the lineup.

Nine-hole hitter Luke Boyers hit a bloop RBI single over Arkansas second baseman Robert Moore with two outs. It scored Zach Humphreys, who reached when he was hit on an inside 3-2 fastball with two outs. Humphreys went first to third on a single by Brayden Taylor.

Arkansas 0, TCU 0 — Middle 2nd Inning

Dave Van Horn said he loved Arkansas' base running in the opener against Texas Tech, but he couldn't have liked what he saw in the second inning.

Brady Slavens was out at third base on a ground ball to the left side of the infield, and moments later Casey Opitz was picked off at first base on a throw from the catcher Zach Humphreys to end the inning.

Slavens reached on a one-out hit and advanced to second base on a balk.

Arkansas 0, TCU 0 — End 1st Inning

Lael Lockhart worked around a one-out walk to strand a TCU runner in the first inning.

Lockhart struck out leadoff hitter Elijah Nunez and three-hole hitter Hunter Wolfe, and got clean-up hitter Gene Wood to ground out. Arkansas first baseman Cullen Smith made a nick pick on the throw from Jalen Battles to retire Wood and end the inning.

Arkansas 0, TCU 0 — Middle 1st Inning

The Razorbacks went down 1-2-3 in the top of the first inning. Robert Moore was caught looking at strike three, Christian Franklin flied out to center field and Cullen Smith grounded out.

We'll get our first look at Lael Lockhart in the bottom of the inning.

Pregame

Arkansas and TCU are getting set for a 7:38 p.m. first pitch that is 1 hour, 38 minutes later than originally scheduled.

The Razorbacks are the road team tonight and wearing their road grays with red hats. TCU is in its home white jerseys with purple hats.

Left hander Austin Krob is the pitcher for TCU tonight. The third-year sophomore did not allow an earned run last season in 11 2/3 innings.

Arkansas will start left hander Lael Lockhart, a senior who transferred after two seasons as the No. 1 starter at Houston.

The Razorbacks are starting the same players in the field as the first two games. Arkansas defeated Texas Tech 13-9 and Texas 4-0 earlier at the showdown.

TCU is 1-1 with a 7-3 loss to Ole Miss and a 3-2 victory over Mississippi State.