Little Rock police: Body found outside Walmart store

Little Rock police are investigating after a body was found in a parked car at the Walmart on South Shackleford Road Tuesday afternoon.

A police spokesman said officers responded to the store at 2700 South Shackleford Road around 4 p.m., where a body was found in an parked car on the east side of the store property. The death is being treated as a homicide, and police say the person was not killed at the store.

Police crime scene tape blocked the parking lot entrance closest to the store from South Shackleford Road, but other entrances were not affected and the store remained open.