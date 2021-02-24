Double strike leaves record 15-inch snow

After double snowfalls, White Hall officials report that there were areas of the city with 15 inches or more but little structural damage.

The city, along with much of the central and southeast areas, experienced some of the deepest snow accumulation recorded in Arkansas.

In 1893, the state recorded 13 inches and in 1988, there was 12.4 inches.

Mayor Noel Foster said Monday morning that some of the "side streets are still covered but we are working to clear them."

Also, this week's warming trend, some 50 to 60 degrees above last week's lows, is quickly clearing away the remaining snow and ice, he said.

While nothing major happened, Foster said, "There were some out-buildings (around the city) that collapsed from the weight of the snow," but there was no major damage to report.

Before the Feb. 14 Arctic blast that dropped about 8-plus inches of snow Feb. 15, the city took the National Weather Service's winter storm warnings seriously.

Officials rented a snowplow and blower to help with clearing main intersections and routes, but before the first snow had a chance to melt, a second storm that started Feb. 17 and continued into Thursday dumped more than the first storm.