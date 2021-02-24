Off the Wire

BASKETBALL

Gasol to return to Spain

Pau Gasol is going home, announcing Tuesday that he will sign to play with FC Barcelona again and rejoin the franchise with which he started his professional basketball career more than 20 years ago. Gasol is a six-time NBA All-Star, winning a pair of championships with the Los Angeles Lakers. Gasol, who was born in Barcelona, last appeared in the NBA on March 10, 2019, for Milwaukee. Gasol, 40, debuted for Barcelona in the 1998-99 season, was part of two Liga ACB -- the top Spanish league -- championships in three years, then was the No. 3 pick in the 2001 NBA Draft. He was the rookie of the year for Memphis in 2002, won three Olympic medals with Spain and was part of the team that won the FIBA world championship, now called the Basketball World Cup, in 2006. The 7-1 Gasol averaged 17 points and 9.2 rebounds in 1,226 regular-season games with five NBA teams, which also include Chicago and San Antonio.

Big 12 reschedules games

The Big 12 has scheduled a dozen makeup games next week in the break the conference had left open for such games before the start of postseason tournament play. No. 2 Baylor, No. 7 Oklahoma, No. 10 West Virginia, No. 14 Texas and No. 18 Texas Tech all will play three games next week before the Big 12 Tournament is played March 11-14 in Kansas City. Baylor, which on Tuesday had its first game in three weeks after covid-19 issues in the program, will still be able to play only a maximum 14 of its 18 scheduled conference games. Texas and West Virginia can get 17 league games in, while every other team could play its full conference schedule. The Big 12 canceled Baylor's scheduled home game Thursday against West Virginia, a game that had already been postponed twice before, to keep the Bears from having six games in two weeks. The Bears will travel to West Virginia next week before hosting Oklahoma State and Texas Tech. West Virginia will host three makeup games, with TCU and Oklahoma State also traveling to Morgantown. That gives the Mountaineers four consecutive home games, including Saturday's game against Kansas State.

TENNIS

Murray loses in France

Andy Murray lost in straight sets to No. 83-ranked Egor Gerasimov at the Open Sud de France on Tuesday in the former No. 1's first ATP Tour match since October. Murray's lack of match fitness was apparent as he was beaten 7-6 (8), 6-1 by the big-serving Belarusian in 1 hour and 44 minutes in the first round of the indoor hard-court event in Montpellier. Murray tested positive for covid-19 shortly before he was due to board a charter flight to Melbourne ahead of the Australian Open last month. He was forced to withdraw from the year's first Grand Slam tournament, saying he could not figure out a workable quarantine that would allow him to compete amid the pandemic.

MOTOR SPORTS

Teenager to run more Xfinity

Joe Gibbs said Tuesday his grandson Ty Gibbs will compete in 14 more Xfinity Series races this season after his surprising first victory. Ty Gibbs won Saturday's Xfinity Series race in his first career NASCAR national start on the road course at Daytona International Speedway. The 18-year-old had never raced above the ARCA Series and jumped two levels for his Xfinity debut. He's the sixth driver to win in his Xfinity Series debut but the first to win in his very first national series race. Ty Gibbs will race this year for both the ARCA championship and rookie of the year in the Xfinity Series. His schedule is set by his father, Coy. Ty Gibbs will race next at Phoenix in March, and five of his 14 remaining races will be on road courses. The No. 54 Toyota will be filled the rest of this year by Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin and Ty Dillon.

HORSE RACING

Golden Gate has 5th fatality

A 3-year-old filly died Tuesday during training at Golden Gate Fields, making it the fifth thoroughbred fatality at the Northern California racetrack this year. Okoye's death was listed as an accident on the California Horse Racing Board's website. She was trained by Isidro Tamayo and finished fourth in her most recent race on Feb. 5. She was winless in five career starts and had earnings of $16,080. A 4-year-old gelding and a 5-year-old mare died in training incidents last weekend at the track. The gelding named Sweet Boy died suddenly on Saturday, according to the CHRB. My Three Kids died Sunday, according to the racing board.

BASEBALL

Teheran signs with Detroit

The Detroit Tigers announced a minor-league contract with right-hander Julio Teheran on Tuesday. Teheran, 30, will report to major-league spring training. He was 0-4 with a 10.05 ERA last season with the Los Angeles Angels. Teheran was an All-Star in 2014 and 2016 for the Atlanta Braves. His ERA was under 4.00 in both 2018 and 2019 with the Braves. He made at least 30 starts for seven consecutive years before last season was shortened by the coronavirus pandemic.

Moreland seals deal with A's

First baseman and designated hitter Mitch Moreland finalized a $2.5 million, one-year contract with the Oakland Athletics on Thursday. After the departure of slugger Khris Davis to Texas in a trade this month, Moreland, 35, projects to get at-bats on an Oakland team that has made the playoffs each of the past three years. He hit .265 with 10 home runs and 29 RBI in 42 games between Boston and San Diego last season. Moreland earned $925,926 in prorated pay last year from a $2.5 million salary.