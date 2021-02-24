Troopers: Magnolia woman killed in head-on crash

A Magnolia woman was killed in a head-on collision in rural Calhoun County Tuesday afternoon, troopers said.

Jordan Deshaun McBride, 29, was driving north on U.S. 167 shortly after 2 p.m. when she lost control of her 2009 Lexus, crossed the southbound travel lanes and struck a 2016 Dodge head on, according to a preliminary crash report by state police.

McBride was killed in the crash, according to the report.

The driver of the Dodge, a 54-year-old man, and 21-year-old passenger, both of Memphis, Tennessee were injured in the crash, the report states.

The injured were taken to the Medical Center of South Arkansas for treatment, troopers said.

Troopers described the conditions at the time of the crash as clear and dry.

At least 69 people were killed on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to a summary report from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.