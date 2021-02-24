Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus Elections Cooking Covid Classroom Families Core Values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Troopers: Magnolia woman killed in head-on crash

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 6:30 p.m.

A Magnolia woman was killed in a head-on collision in rural Calhoun County Tuesday afternoon, troopers said.

Jordan Deshaun McBride, 29, was driving north on U.S. 167 shortly after 2 p.m. when she lost control of her 2009 Lexus, crossed the southbound travel lanes and struck a 2016 Dodge head on, according to a preliminary crash report by state police.

McBride was killed in the crash, according to the report.

The driver of the Dodge, a 54-year-old man, and 21-year-old passenger, both of Memphis, Tennessee were injured in the crash, the report states.

The injured were taken to the Medical Center of South Arkansas for treatment, troopers said.

Troopers described the conditions at the time of the crash as clear and dry.

At least 69 people were killed on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to a summary report from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Troopers: Magnolia woman killed in head-on crash
by Brianna Kwasnik
House sends 'stand your ground' bill to governor
by John Moritz
Wildcats earn region spot, date with Billies today
by I.C. Murrell
Biden to order a review of U.S. supply chains for vital goods
by The Associated Press
FDA says Johnson & Johnson 1-dose shot prevents covid; final decision soon
by The Associated Press
ADVERTISEMENT