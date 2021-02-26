Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus Elections Cooking Covid Classroom Families Core Values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Man found dead at Pine Bluff apartments; police open homicide investigation

by Danny Shameer | February 26, 2021 at 10:41 p.m.

Pine Bluff police have opened a homicide investigation after officers on Friday discovered the body of a 40-year-old man who died of apparent gunshot wounds.

Officers were called to the Linden Street Apartments at about 6:48 p.m. Friday in reference to an armed disturbance, acccording to a police news release.

The officers spoke to someone who had heard shots from an apartment, and they saw bullet holes in a door. Inside, they found the body of a man identified as Keith Hawkins lying on the floor. Deputy Coroner Eric Belcher pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Hawkins’ death is the second homicide of the year in Pine Bluff.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Fayetteville public health officer answers readers' questions related to covid-19 vaccinations
by Stacy Ryburn
Man found dead at Pine Bluff apartments; police open homicide investigation
by Danny Shameer
Pulaski County man shot, killed; police detain suspect
by William Sanders
I-30 construction results in lane closures starting Monday night
by Brianna Kwasnik
Rush Limbaugh buried in private cemetery in St. Louis
by The Associated Press
ADVERTISEMENT