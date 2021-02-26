Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Cesha Adams, 26, of 896 E. Bryan Lane in Fayetteville was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault. Adams was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Jesus Cevallos, 22, of 1603 S. J St. in Rogers was arrested Wednesday in connection with distribution of controlled substance and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Cevallos was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Robert King, 56, of 11676 Cedar Drive in Garfield was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member. King was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Gentry

• Kelly Hainline, 35, of 234 Brooke Lynn Drive Apt. D20 in Gentry was arrested Tuesday in connection with permitting abuse of a child. Hainline was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Rogers

• Zachary Todd, 20, of 1912 W. Olive St. in Rogers was arrested Tuesday in connection with domestic battering. Todd was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.