The Recruiting Guy

Tennessee D-lineman enjoys virtual visit, plans visit

by Richard Davenport | Today at 12:55 p.m.
An Arkansas football helmet sits on the ground prior to a game between the Razorbacks and Kentucky on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Lexington, Ky.

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman and defensive coordinator Barry Odom impressed Tennessee defensive lineman Patrick Kutas during Saturday’s virtual visit.

“The virtual was great,” Kutas said. “I loved talking to coach Pittman and Odom. I liked the strength coaches' tour, too.”

Kutas, 6-5, 280 pounds, of Christian Brothers in Memphis, has offers from Arkansas, Oregon, Tennessee, Mississippi State, Virginia, Virginia Tech and others.

He and current Arkansas offensive lineman Ryan Winkel, who also attended Christian Brothers, are good friends. He recorded 31 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 1 sack and recovered a fumble as a junior.

Pittman and Odom made him feel like a key recruit and that has him planning to visit Fayetteville if the NCAA dead period is lifted.

“Just saying they are making me a priority and being honest about everything,” he said. “Saying how they need a good D-line and it hasn’t been the best and they are trying to turn things around for the best.”

