Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus Elections Cooking Covid Classroom Families Core Values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

How and where to get vaccine

by Lisa Hammersly | Today at 4:05 a.m.

The Arkansas Department of Health website offers a list and map of "Covid-19 Vaccination Locations" that include more than 340 pharmacies and hospitals statewide.

Visit the website at: https://bit.ly/3q45Noe.

Providers are listed by city and county, with telephone numbers and links to individual store websites and waiting list sign-ups.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

The Health Department site cautions "there won't be enough vaccine available for everyone at first, but we will get additional supply each week and will work to make it available as quickly as possible."

It also asks: "Please only contact one provider."

Call-in line and email address

For questions, call the state Health Department's ADH COVID-19 Call Center at (800) 803-7847, or email ADH.CoronaVirus@arkansas.gov.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

El Dorado's Lester excited about 2021 season
by Jason Avery
Junction City holds off Hampton to advance at district tourney
by News-Times Staff
Williams following in Joe’s footsteps
by Bob Holt
El Dorado downed by Lake Hamilton
by News-Times Staff
PC rolls past Spring Hill
by Tony Burns
ADVERTISEMENT