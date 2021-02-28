Mardi Gras perseveres

The Krewe of Cleopatra wasn't able to roll down the streets of New Orleans on Feb. 5 but that didn't stop several Little Rock team members from getting into the Mardi Gras spirit.

The Cleopatra Krewe is an all-female group that was formed in 1972 with a float that rolls through New Orleans on the first Friday night of the carnival season with members throwing beads, trinkets and their coveted, hand-decorated plastic wine glasses.

Krewe members and sisters Melissa Tooley and Melanie Dancy left their Christmas trees up at their Chenal Valley homes and re-decorated them with beads, umbrellas, masks and other Mardi Gras souvenirs. They celebrated with their husbands and fellow krewe member Jennifer Tiscia of Sherwood.

The covid-19 pandemic shut down parades across the country -- including in Little Rock. But some people in the Capital city partied in their own way by decorating their homes and hosting small, intimate gatherings.

Here's hoping the good times can actually roll in 2022.

-- Story and photos by Rachel O'Neal