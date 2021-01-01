Sections
Arkansas sees single-day record of 4,304 new virus cases

by Lara Farrar | Today at 6:07 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption A nurse conducts a coronavirus test in August at the UAMS drive-thru screening site in Little Rock. More photos at arkansasonline.com/819test/. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Stephen Swofford) ( Arkansas Democrat-Gazette / Stephen Swofford)

The number of new coronavirus cases soared in the state to more than 4,300 on Friday in what public health experts say is just the beginning of a holiday surge that will likely only increase in coming weeks.

The Arkansas Department of Health documented 4,304 new cases, the highest single-day increase since the start of the pandemic in March. The total number of active cases rose on Friday to 23,930.

“This is a record in newly reported cases,” Governor Asa Hutchinson said in a tweet. “We are certainly in the surge after Christmas travel and gatherings.”

Thirty-five additional deaths bring the total lives lost in Arkansas to covid-19 to 3,711, according to the Health Department.

Hospitalizations dropped by ten compared to Thursday, down to 1,185, breaking a streak of new daily records.

“As we enter this new year, our first resolution should be to follow guidelines,” the governor said. “We must all do our part.”

