Arkansas sees single-day record of 4,304 new virus cases

The number of new coronavirus cases soared in the state to more than 4,300 on Friday in what public health experts say is just the beginning of a holiday surge that will likely only increase in coming weeks.

The Arkansas Department of Health documented 4,304 new cases, the highest single-day increase since the start of the pandemic in March. The total number of active cases rose on Friday to 23,930.

“This is a record in newly reported cases,” Governor Asa Hutchinson said in a tweet. “We are certainly in the surge after Christmas travel and gatherings.”

Thirty-five additional deaths bring the total lives lost in Arkansas to covid-19 to 3,711, according to the Health Department.

Hospitalizations dropped by ten compared to Thursday, down to 1,185, breaking a streak of new daily records.

“As we enter this new year, our first resolution should be to follow guidelines,” the governor said. “We must all do our part.”

