The 10 best movies that got us through 2020

Honor Kneafsey provides the voice of Robyn Goodfellowe, a young apprentice hunter, in “Wolfwalkers,” the final installment in Tomm Moore’s “Irish Folklore Trilogy,” following his previous films “The Secret of Kells” (2009) and “Song of the Sea” (2014). It was released on Apple TV+ in December and might have been 2020’s best animated film.

It's still 2020 as I'm writing this, but you're reading it on the first day of 2021. So congratulations on surviving the terrible year that was 2020. What a lousy excuse for a set period of time.

If that's too negative of a vibe for you, then you can pretend the first paragraph doesn't exist and read the following in the voice of the cryogenic scientist from "Futurama": "Welcome to the world of tomorrow!"

But before moving on to the movies of 2021, I wanted to look back at the top 10 movies that got me through 2020.

As my five loyal readers know, one of my favorite hobbies was going to the movies every week. AMC made that pretty darn affordable with its Stubs A-List program.

This just wasn't the year for movie theaters, though, with covid-19 shuttering them for months and then, several Hollywood studios stubbornly delaying their movies instead of just releasing them digitally for audiences to enjoy (but that's a separate column entirely).

The movie selection was reduced significantly this year. RIP, summer blockbuster season. Not even Christopher Nolan could save it with the disappointment that was "Tenet."

Of course, that's not to say there were no good movies this year. I still found films I absolutely loved, it's just, as a result of the pandemic, I watched most of them on the small screen.

As an extrovert who hates being stuck at home and unable to travel, here's the list of 10 movies that helped get me through this terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad year.

"The Lovebirds" -- In May, it was beginning to dawn on me that this plague wasn't going away anytime soon, and I was going to watch the majority of new movies on my television at home. "The Lovebirds" was really the first new movie to teach me that.

And in a way, I'm glad "The Lovebirds" was the film to teach me that lesson. The story follows a couple who think they've killed someone and spend the entire night trying not to be arrested. I don't watch too many romcoms, but the humor in this movie had me in stitches. When it landed a joke, "The Lovebirds" truly nailed the bit.

It didn't get tons of attention, but in a year where tears have been more plentiful than usual, I was grateful for every bit of laughter Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani brought my way.

"Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna" -- "Digimon Adventure" was a pretty big staple of my childhood. Through the years as Toei Animation has brought the series back, showing the kids as teenagers and then young adults who have to repeatedly save the world with their digimon partners, I'm always first in line to watch.

And when they billed this movie as one last adventure for our heroes before they have to say goodbye to their digimon forever, that simultaneously daggered my heart and captured my attention.

The characters in "Digimon" have meant a lot to me growing up, and this movie had me crying all through the credits. It was a great cap to a 20-year journey.

"Birds of Prey" -- "Suicide Squad" was a terrible movie, but Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn absolutely slayed. And when they paired her in a movie with other DC Comics heroes like Black Canary and Huntress, I was onboard without any questions.

While "Birds of Prey" didn't make tons of money, I had loads of fun watching these ladies kick butt (even if there were some questionable choices like changing the character of Cassandra Cain).

Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Ewan McGregor were amazing and really contributed to making this film a blast. When the actors are having fun, I usually am too. And "Birds of Prey" had lots to offer from great gags to one truly amazing breakfast sandwich.

"Onward" -- If most folks had to put a Pixar film from 2020 on their top 10 list, they'd probably choose "Soul." But I'd go with "Onward." This may just have been the last movie I watched in theaters before they got shut down, and the powerful ending had me crying in my reclining seat.

Pixar built an amusing world where magic had been long forgotten, and unicorns were more like raccoons that ate out of your trash can. Combine that with the fact it played pretty heavy on the Dungeons and Dragons mechanics, and it was an instant winner with me.

"Onward" subverted expectations in a good way, and I think it really earned its ending.

"Palm Springs" -- As a fan of Andy Samberg from "Brooklyn 99," I was already looking forward to watching "Palm Springs" from the moment I saw the trailer. This being an updated take on "Groundhog Day," I didn't really know just how funny it would turn out.

But I was pleasantly surprised in every way. I think "Palm Springs" ended up being the best comedy of 2020. Samberg, Cristin Milioti and J.K. Simmons nailed their roles, and the writing ended up creating some really good mysteries along the way.

It's sweet, it's hilarious and it's absolutely a joy to watch.

"Happiest Season" -- This movie stirred all sorts of strong feelings. I'm glad there's finally a lesbian Christmas movie, but man alive this film put my heart through a meat grinder. It seems like with each new movie I see Kristen Stewart in, I become a bigger fan of hers. Adding in Dan Levy was the cherry on top.

There's little in "Happiest Season" to make it happy. Some scenes literally had me screaming at the television, "Dump her, already!" But I'm glad it exists.

I still think about the coming out speech Levy gave to Stewart, and I want more LGBT stories brought to the big screen. "Happiest Season" may not have left me all that joyful, but I'm still really glad Clea DuVall made it.

"Sonic the Hedgehog" -- There are exactly three good video game movie adaptations in existence, this movie, "Silent Hill" and "Detective Pikachu." All the rest are hot garbage. "Sonic the Hedgehog" had no right to be as good as it was.

I think the character's redesign after a massive internet outcry really helped to restore my faith, and letting Jim Carey go full '90s insane as the over-the-top villain was just what the movie needed. I can't believe I'm writing this, but, I'm looking forward to the next one (because Tails is, without a doubt, my favorite character).

"Enola Holmes" -- You want to talk about a movie that came out of nowhere, let's talk about "Enola Holmes." This was a Netflix trailer that found me on Twitter through some targeted advertising (thanks, SkyNet).

Thanks to "Stranger Things," I'm a Millie Bobby Brown stan for life. Having her play Sherlock Holmes' little sister and turning the story into a fourth-wall breaking, storybook-esque, light-hearted mystery was inspired.

I enjoyed every moment of "Enola Holmes," and I look forward to seeing her spar with Henry Cavill in future installments of the franchise.

"The Old Guard" -- I'm a sucker for stories about immortals, so when I'm promised Charlize Theron leading a group of ageless warriors in a graphic novel adaptation, I expect great things. "The Old Guard" only disappointed in one way (the villain was too generic).

I was prepared to name this my favorite movie of 2020 until Apple TV+ surprised me with an alternative. The richness of these characters who have bonded through centuries of adventure stirred my heart in all the right ways.

The movie was so good that I started reading the graphic novel (which has some really weird art, let me tell you).

Theron proved herself an awesome heroine, and Gina Prince-Bythewood has proved to be a capable director. I say Netflix needs to reunite them. There are more graphic novels to adapt in this story. Hop to it (please).

"Wolfwalkers" -- The trailer left my jaw on the floor. I'm already obsessed with wolves, so when Cartoon Saloon promised me a beautifully animated Celtic adventure about two girls who turn into wolves, I could not email the licensing company and request a review copy fast enough.

This film needs to win best animated feature at the Academy Awards this year (though who am I kidding? Pixar will win with "Soul" because they're Pixar). The artwork for "Wolfwalkers" is so beautiful it makes me want to cry.

Cartoon Saloon continues to prove that 2D animation is worth pursuing in a world where most animation has been devoured by 3D CGI.

"Wolfwalkers" swallowed my heart and just absolutely left me stunned and emotionally satisfied by the time the credits rolled. There is no better movie in 2020. "Wolfwalkers" is flawless in every way, a perfect gem of cinema.

I don't know if I'll get to visit theaters again in this new year, but I sure hope so. There's plenty to look forward to -- from the "Dune" remake to "Raya and the Last Dragon." For now, I guess I'll go watch "Wolfwalkers" again. Can't see that movie too many times.