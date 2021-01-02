Auburn no match for Northwestern

Peyton Ramsey (12) threw three touchdown passes and ran for a score, and 14th-ranked Northwestern clamped down defensively to beat Auburn 35-19. Ramsey, a graduate transfer, totaled 291 yards passing and 50 yards rushing for the Wildcats (7-2), who won their fourth consecutive bowl game. More photos at arkansasonline.com/12citrusbowl/ (AP/Darron Cummings)

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Northwestern's defense sent coordinator Mike Hankwitz into retirement as a winner.

Peyton Ramsey threw three touchdown passes and ran for a score, and the 14th-ranked Wildcats clamped down defensively to beat Auburn 35-19 in the Citrus Bowl on Friday.

Ramsey, a graduate transfer, totaled 291 yards passing and 50 yards rushing for Northwestern (7-2), which won its fourth consecutive bowl game. Ramaud Chiaokhiao-Brown, John Raine and Riley Lees had touchdown catches for the Wildcats.

It was the final game for the 73-year-old Hankwitz, who is retiring after a 51-year coaching career that included 400 victories at nine schools. He was the defensive coordinator for Colorado's 1990 national championship team and spent the last 13 seasons as Northwestern's coordinator.

"For Hank, you want to talk about the [legend], think about this: 580 career games coached, 400 career wins, 288 of those as a defensive coordinator, 11 conference championships and a national championship," Northwestern Coach Pat Fitzgerald said. "There's a lot to be thankful for -- our seniors, to Hank and our players down here."

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/12citrusbowl/]

Bo Nix threw for 292 yards for Auburn (6-5) but was often frustrated by Northwestern's defense, which came in allowing 15.5 points per game, ranked fifth in the nation. Auburn was led by interim coach Kevin Steele after the Dec. 13 firing of Gus Malzahn and was missing several key players.

"We're Auburn football and we're never going to make excuses for who's out there and who's not out there. It's next man up," Steele said.

Auburn got within 14-13 when Nix hit Elijah Canion for a 57-yard touchdown midway through the third quarter, but Ramsey responded with a 30-yard touchdown run late in the quarter.

"On the 30-yard run, it was a look we had seen a couple times earlier in the year, but this time they didn't spy me," Ramsey said. "I was able to get out in the open field and get in the end zone. More than anything, I got out of the pocket and saw some green grass."

Linebacker Paddy Fisher, the nation's active leader in tackles coming into the game, drilled Nix for no gain on fourth and 1 on the second play of the fourth quarter. Cam Porter had seven carries on the ensuing drive, including a 1-yard plunge into the end zone that put Northwestern ahead 28-13. Porter rushed for 98 yards on 33 carries, and the Wildcats' offense finished with 457 yards and 25 first downs.

Northwestern wide receiver Ramaud Chiaokhiao-Bowman, right, celebrates his 35-yard touchdown catch against Auburn with teammates including quarterback Peyton Ramsey (12), and running back Cam Porter (20) during the first half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix (10) dodges a tackle by Northwestern defensive end Earnest Brown IV (99) during the first half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Auburn wide receiver Kobe Hudson, left, makes a move to get past Northwestern defensive back A.J. Hampton, right, during the first half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Auburn defensive back Marco Domio, left, tackles Northwestern wide receiver Bryce Kirtz after a reception during the first half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Northwestern tight end John Raine (0) celebrates his touchdown on a reception against Auburn with teammate tight end Charlie Mangieri (89) and wide receiver Ramaud Chiaokhiao-Bowman (81) during the first half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)