State covid hospitalizations reach record high

Natasha Cleveland, a health worker with the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Northwest Regional Campus, conducts a coronavirus test Sept. 10, 2020 on Bobby Morell during a drive-thru clinic on the campus in Fayetteville. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/David Gottschalk)

The number of Arkansas covid-19 patients hospitalized, in intensive care units and on ventilators all reached record highs Monday, according to data released from the Arkansas Department of Health.

There were 1,296 covid-19 patients in the hospital Monday, breaking the previous record of 1,234 set Sunday.

Of those patients, 411 were in critical care units Monday, breaching the record of 407 set on Nov. 30.

The number of patients on ventilators increased by 18 to 212, one higher than the record of 211 set on Nov. 30.

Thate state's count of coronavirus cases grew Monday by 1,306 cases to a cumulative total of 234,781 . The state's death toll from the virus rose by 51 to 3,800.

"Today’s increase in hospitalizations and the 51 new deaths from COVID-19 are vivid reminders of how many families are hurting because of this pandemic," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a statement. "Our health care system is stretched and the numbers are likely to increase more. Thanks to all who are doing everything they can to be safe."

Of the total number of cases, 207,898 are considered recovered.

The number of cases that were active rose by 1,181 to 23,057.

