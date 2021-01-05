Pickup hits Siloam Springs Intermediate School

A pickup hit Siloam Springs Intermediate School early Tuesday morning, damaging the wall of the school gym.

School surveillance cameras show the vehicle was traveling westbound on Cheri Whitlock Parkway about 3:30 a.m. when it lost control, jumped the curb on the south side of the road, then came back across the north side of the road, according to assistant Superintendent Shane Patrick.

The car went through the ditch before hitting the wall of the building, leaving several holes. The pickup also hit a fire hydrant and knocked it across the road.

The driver left the vehicle and police believe the suspect was picked up by another vehicle, according to Capt. Derek Spicer of the Siloam Springs Police Department. The vehicle that hit the school was towed and police are attempting to identify the driver, he said.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, he said.

A structural engineer will inspect the building this morning and if school officials get the all-clear, they will seal up the hole and classes will resume in the gym this afternoon, Patrick said. If the gym is not safe, the school will shut the end of the building off until repairs can be made, he said.