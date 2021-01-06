Follow live: Arkansas at No. 9 Tennessee

Pregame

Arkansas' starting lineup: Desi Sills, Jalen Tate, Moses Moody, Jaylin Williams and Connor Vanover.

First career start for Williams, the 6-10 true freshman forward from Fort Smith. He finished with eight points, three rebounds, two blocks and one steal in the Razorbacks' first loss of the season.

So far in conference play, Arkansas has finished just 24 of 56 attempts at the rim, according to my shot chart data. Opponents are 26 of 44 on such shots. The Razorbacks have finished at a 59.8% clip at the rim this season. That has to improve, and soon.

Arkansas, in general, needs to eliminate questionable looks and generate quality offense. Tate has made a team-high 28 assistable passes in two SEC games and the Razorbacks are 5 of 28 on those shots, including 2 of 21 from 3-point range. They have made 1 of their last 22 shots immediately following a Tate pass.

JD Notae is second on the team in potential assists in SEC games with 10, Moody is third with 9 and Sills has 8. Arkansas, if it hopes to hang with Tennessee, has to share the ball and knock down key shots.

Tennessee's starters: Santiago Vescovi (6-3), Victor Bailey (6-4), Josiah-Jordan James (6-6), Yves Pons (6-6) and John Fulkerson (6-9).

The Volunteers, ranked No. 9 in the latest Associated Press top 25 poll, enter tonight’s game 7-1 overall and 1-1 in Southeastern Conference play. Tennessee beat Missouri by 20 last week then lost at home to Alabama on Saturday.

Rick Barnes’ team comes in with the nation’s No. 1 defensive efficiency rating, according to KenPom, allowing 86.6 points per 100 possessions. Tennessee is also second nationally in block rate, swatting 16.9% of 2-point attempts this season, and No. 14 in turnover rate. Opponents have turned the ball over on 25.3% of their possessions to this point.

Pons is the Vols’ star. He is a shot-blocking machine and one of the best defensive players in the country. He has blocked 20% of 2-point attempts when on the floor through two SEC games. Fulkerson has one double-double this season and is coming off a 7-point, 5-rebound performance against the Crimson Tide. He and Bailey are the team’s top offensive rebounders.

Tennessee has been limited from 3-point range in league play. Vescovi, who has hit 6 of 12 from deep, is the only Vols player with multiple makes from 3 in two games. He is averaging 14 points and an uncharacteristic one assist in conference games.

Jaden Springer, a 6-4 freshman guard, will be available tonight, Barnes said, after suffering an ankle injury against Alabama.