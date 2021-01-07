Arkansas' current vaccine rollout plan, explained

This story is a part of The Article, your guide to Arkansas news and culture, presented by the Democrat-Gazette. Sign up for The Article's twice-weekly newsletter here or go here to see stories that have appeared in past newsletters.

Vaccines to protect against covid-19 are already being administered in Arkansas. Here is what we know so far about the state’s plans for rollout.

The Department of Health reported Wednesday the state had so far received 152,075 doses of the vaccine and at least 50,679 have been administered.

Vaccine distribution will occur in phases based on federal guidance, though the state doesn’t have to follow federal plans strictly. (In fact, the governor has already deviated from federal plans — read more about that here.)

So far, the state has made a timeline and plans for Phase 1 of the rollout, which is divided into three parts.

Phase 1-A, currently in progress:

Who: Healthcare workers, long-term care facility residents and staff, EMS and law enforcement or firefighters who serve as first-responders, some correctional healthcare workers and other employees

How: Hospitals vaccinate employees, pharmacies vaccinate long-term care folks and community-based pharmacies vaccinate others

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said the 1A group includes 180,000 Arkansans and that his goal is to complete that phase by the end of this month.

Phase 1-B, expected to begin in February:

Who: People 70 or older, teachers and school staff, food/agricultural workers, firefighters and law enforcement not counted under 1-A, manufacturing workers, grocery store employees, public transportation workers, childcare workers, U.S. Postal Service workers, essential workers in government (including legislators)

How: Through community pharmacies and medical clinics

Phase 1-C, expected to begin in April:

Who: People 65 or older, people 16-64 with high-risk medical conditions, transportation and logistics workers, waste and wastewater workers, food service workers, shelter and housing workers, finance workers, IT and communications workers, media, public safety and public health workers

How: Through community pharmacies and medical clinics

One hard-hit group so far unassigned to a Phase 1 group is inmates. Department of Corrections Secretary Solomon Graves said a timeline has not been set to begin vaccinations among the state’s more than 13,000 prisoners.

After Phase 1, according to the Department of Health, Phase 2 is intended to vaccinate the “general population” while Phase 3 will finish vaccinating all people in need and move toward routine covid-19 vaccination.

