ASU women's basketball capsule

ASU women vs. Texas State
WHEN 6 p.m.
WHERE First National Bank Arena, Jonesboro
RECORDS ASU 5-1, 0-0 Sun Belt Conference; Texas State, 4-3, 1-1
SERIES ASU leads 8-5
RADIO KNEA-FM, 95.3, and KNEA-AM, 970, in Jonesboro
INTERNET ESPN-Plus
TELEVISION None
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
ASU
POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG
G Jireh Washington, 5-9, Jr10.24.0
G Morgan Wallace, 5-10, Sr8.44.0
G Mya Love, 5-8, So.5.33.8
G Jada Stinson, 5-8, R-Jr12.74.3
F Trinitee Jackson, 6-3, Jr8.34.2
COACH Matt Daniel (16-20 in two seasons at ASU)
Texas State
POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG
G Kennedy Taylor, 5-3, Jr11.33.3
G Avionne Alexander, 5-8, Sr7.03.9
G Keslyn King, 5-8, So.2.83.3
F De'Nasia Hood, 6-1, Jr18.18.6
F Lauryn Thompson, 6-1, R-So9.96.9
COACH Zenarae Antoine (142-146 in 10 seasons at Texas State)
TEAM COMPARISON
ASUTSU
85.0Points for59.3
55.0Points against59.7
+12.8Rebound margin+2.6
+6.6Turnover margin-0.1
46.4FG pct.36.2
27.63-pt pct.25.4
61.5FT pct.73.8
CHALK TALK ASU's 5-1 start to the 2020-21 season is the program's best since the Red Wolves opened 7-0 in 2003-04. ...Scoring 59.3 points per game, Texas State boasts the second-lowest scoring average in the Sun Belt. ... The Red Wolves have recorded 16 or more takeaways in six-consecutive games. ... Bobcats forward Da'Nasia Hood's 18.1 ppg rank second among all scorers in the conference.
--Eli Lederman