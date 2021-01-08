ASU women's basketball capsule

ASU women vs. Texas State

WHEN 6 p.m.

WHERE First National Bank Arena, Jonesboro

RECORDS ASU 5-1, 0-0 Sun Belt Conference; Texas State, 4-3, 1-1

SERIES ASU leads 8-5

RADIO KNEA-FM, 95.3, and KNEA-AM, 970, in Jonesboro

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

TELEVISION None

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

ASU

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Jireh Washington, 5-9, Jr10.24.0

G Morgan Wallace, 5-10, Sr8.44.0

G Mya Love, 5-8, So.5.33.8

G Jada Stinson, 5-8, R-Jr12.74.3

F Trinitee Jackson, 6-3, Jr8.34.2

COACH Matt Daniel (16-20 in two seasons at ASU)

Texas State

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Kennedy Taylor, 5-3, Jr11.33.3

G Avionne Alexander, 5-8, Sr7.03.9

G Keslyn King, 5-8, So.2.83.3

F De'Nasia Hood, 6-1, Jr18.18.6

F Lauryn Thompson, 6-1, R-So9.96.9

COACH Zenarae Antoine (142-146 in 10 seasons at Texas State)

TEAM COMPARISON

ASUTSU

85.0Points for59.3

55.0Points against59.7

+12.8Rebound margin+2.6

+6.6Turnover margin-0.1

46.4FG pct.36.2

27.63-pt pct.25.4

61.5FT pct.73.8

CHALK TALK ASU's 5-1 start to the 2020-21 season is the program's best since the Red Wolves opened 7-0 in 2003-04. ...Scoring 59.3 points per game, Texas State boasts the second-lowest scoring average in the Sun Belt. ... The Red Wolves have recorded 16 or more takeaways in six-consecutive games. ... Bobcats forward Da'Nasia Hood's 18.1 ppg rank second among all scorers in the conference.

--Eli Lederman