Pine Bluff Area Church News beginning 1-8-21

• FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH WHITE HALL, 8708 Dollarway Road, will host the Grief and Comfort Support Group's first class at 5 p.m. Sunday. Members intend to support one another in times of loss. The group uses a curriculum designed by Harold Ivan Smith and generally takes six to seven weeks to complete, according to a news release. The group leader is Brenda Doucey. Details: First Baptist Church, (870) 247-3124.

• JUSTICE SUNDAY SERVICE AROUND THE CLOCK, a virtual event, will be from noon Sunday, Jan. 17, until 12:01 a.m. Monday, Jan. 18. The national virtual event promoting community service and volunteerism is sponsored by the 400 Years of African American History Federal Commission, according to a news release. Pine Bluff participants will be Leslie Dorn, executive director of the United Way of Southeast Arkansas; Renice L. Davis, pastor of Bethany Chapel Missionary Baptist Church; Gary Bell, pastor Pine Bluff First Assembly of God; and Arkansas state Rep. Kenneth B. Ferguson of District, a Democrat of District 16.

• ONE PINE BLUFF PRAYING TOGETHER SERVICES will continue in 2021, according to a news release. The prayer initiative started in 2017 and was intended for participants to meet and pray for the growth and prosperity of the city. Due to covid-19, sessions are held by conference call or Zoom in the months that have five Sundays. Churches hosting the prayer sessions from 6-7 p.m. Sundays include: Jan. 10 -- First United Methodist Church, 200 W. Sixth Ave.; Jan. 17 -- Cherry St. AME Zion Church, 800 Cherry St.; Jan. 24 -- Trinity Episcopal Church, 703 W. Third Ave.; and Jan. 31 -- First Assembly of God, 1002 Ridgway Road. The conference call number is #1.978.990.5000 with access code 127365#

• ST. PETER CATHOLIC CHURCH, 15th Avenue and Alabama Street, reopened its Saturday Soup Kitchen for carry out meals only in the cafeteria, the red brick building. The kitchen will be open Saturdays from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend, according to a news release.

• ST. JOHN AME CHURCH at Pine Bluff invites the community to join them in a weekly conference call prayer for deliverance from the coronavirus crisis. The conference call will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday, according to the pastor, Cecil L. Williams Jr. Participants must call in by 6:25 p.m. at 1-720-650-3030. The access code is 144-0205#. Details: www.facebook.com/St.JohnPineBluff.

• NEW COMMUNITY CHURCH, 321 N. Birch St., invites the community to its services in the sanctuary at 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sundays. New Community follows health guidelines and practices social distancing. Hand sanitizer stations are located at the entrances and masks are available for people who don't have them.

