Camp Robinson issues weekend noise alert

FILE — Staff Sgt. James Bell fires an M9 pistol Tuesday morning on the range at Camp Robinson as part of firearms and use-of-force training in this July 28, 2015 file photo. ( Arkansas Democrat-Gazette / Staton Breidenthal)
The Arkansas National Guard is conducting live-fire training this weekend at a range located in the north-central portion of Camp Robinson, according to a news release.
The training - which will result in loud explosions - is taking place Saturday and Sunday, the release, issued by the Arkansas National Guard, states.
The weapon noise is likely to carry outside Camp Robinson’s North Little Rock perimeter and may be heard in surrounding communities, according to the release.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.