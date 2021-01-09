Follow live: Georgia at Arkansas

Arkansas guard JD Notae dribbles the ball during a game against Lipscomb on Dec. 5, 2020, in Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville. ( Gunnar Rathbun, Arkansas Razorbacks )

Arkansas 27, Georgia 24 - 7:52 left first half

Pretty good stretch there from Vance Jackson. He knocked down a 3 from the top of the key, where he is 3 of 6 for the season - and the left wing. It was his second made 3 in 16 attempts on the left side of the floor this year.

He also took a long 2 in the corner I wasn't crazy about, but he has again provided some perimeter pop.

Moses Moody connected on a pair of free throws after attacking the rim following an advance pass from Jackson. He has five points and is 3 of 3 at the line.

Desi Sills has not scored and has not attempted a shot in his eight minutes on the floor.

Toumani Camara and Sahvir Wheeler lead Georgia with eight points each. Arkansas has been unable to keep Wheeler in front at any point in this game. He is a jet with the ball at 5-10, and he's strong enough in the upper body to finish through contact.

Arkansas 19, Georgia 18 - 11:16 left first half

Devo Davis is leading the Razorbacks' charge offensively so far. He has 10 of the team's 19 points. Davis knocked down a jumper than a left-corner 3 between the media timeouts. He also has three rebounds in his nine minutes.

Moses Moody just canned a nice jumper from the right short corner. It's only his third 2-point bucket in SEC play. He came into the game 2 of 16 on attempts inside the arc. That's a good sign for him. He was, though, just hit with a terrible foul call attempting to go over the top of a Georgia player for a steal.

Moody, Davis and Jalen Tate have all of Arkansas' points.

Arkansas 9, Georgia 8 - 15:36 left first half

Toumani Camara has been the Bulldogs' only offense to this point, but he's been really solid in the early going. He has hit 2 of 3 from deep and added a layup. He knocked down the first two 3s with Connor Vanover in the game, and Vanover was quickly yanked and replaced by Jaylin Williams.

Devo Davis is off to a good start. He has five points at the first media timeout, recording an and-1 for the team's first points then later adding a floater in the lane in transition. He showed great patience in that sequence and didn't force anything.

The defense gave him the short floater and he took it. Great job by him.

Jalen Tate also has four points for Arkansas. He hit a 3 and split a pair of free throws. He'll be at the line when play resumes.

Pregame

Arkansas' starting lineup: Jalen Tate, Moses Moody, Davonte Davis, Vance Jackson and Connor Vanover.

Fourth different starting lineup in as many games for the Razorbacks. This group has not played together all season, according to HoopLens. Jackson has averaged 11.5 points and shot 38% from 3 in his career as a starter. Second career start for Davis.

Moody will be looking for a bounce-back performance against the Bulldogs after failing to reach double figures in scoring at Tennessee. He finished with six points and knocked down just 1 of 8 shots. Moody is 2 of 16 on shots inside the 3-point arc in conference play. That needs to improve.

Could today be the day Desi Sills breaks out of his two-game slump? He has not been himself over the last week, scoring six points in two games on 1 of 11 from the floor. The Razorbacks badly need his energy and presence on both ends in what feels like a must-win game ahead of road trips to LSU and Alabama next week. He will begin today's game on the bench.

JD Notae is averaging 15.7 points per game this season, just behind Moody, who sits at 15.9. Notae is shooting 43% from the floor this season and 31.3% from 3-point range. He turned in his most efficient offensive game Wednesday against the Vols. In Arkansas' last six games, he is putting up 19.2 points per game. He has added at least 19 points in each of the last four games.

Tate pitched in 15 points and six assists - his most since the UCA game - on Wednesday. He is assisting on 26.6% of the Razorbacks' scores when on the floor this season, and 25.2% in conference games.

Freshman guard KK Robinson (foot) is not dressed out and did not take part in warmups today. Richard Davenport wrote on our message board that Robinson will miss today's game and have surgery on his foot.

Georgia's starters: Sahvir Wheeler (5-10), Tye Fagan (6-3), Justin Kier (6-4), PJ Horne (6-6) and Toumani Camara (6-8).

For the season, Georgia (7-2, 0-2 SEC) has allowed 95.8 points per 100 possessions, according to KenPom data, which ranks 66th nationally. But in league play, that number has rocketed to 110.2, which is good for 12th in the SEC.

Offensively, the Bulldogs have been OK, but they are not valuing the basketball, turning it over at a 23% clip. Mississippi State and LSU came up with a steal on 16.8% of Georgia’s offensive possessions. That mark, as you would expect, ranks last in the conference.

Justin Kier, a 6-4 senior guard, is the Bulldogs’ top perimeter threat. He has knocked down 18 of 42 attempts from 3-point range — 6 of 13 in SEC games. PJ Horne (6-6) is 8 of 21 from deep to this point in the conference season.

Sophomore guard Sahvir Wheeler steers the ship for Georgia. He has played 94.1% of the team’s minutes in league games and has the second-best assist rate in the SEC at 35.8%. He will enter Bud Walton Arena on Saturday averaging 7.7 assists per game.

Wheeler has finished with seven-plus assists in six games this season. He’s been great setting up teammates. He is, though, a bit turnover prone. Wheeler has at least four turnovers in every game.

It would also be wise for the Razorbacks to keep Toumani Camara (6-8), Andrew Garcia (6-6) and Tye Fagan (6-3) off the offensive glass. Camara has grabbed 11.8% of available misses when on the floor in SEC games, and Garcia has grabbed 11.2%.