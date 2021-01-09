UAPB women's basketball capsule

UAPB women

vs. Alabama State

WHEN 2 p.m.

WHERE H.O. Clemmons Arena, Pine Bluff

RECORDS UAPB 2-5, 1-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference; Alabama State 1-0, 1-0

SERIES Alabama State leads 17-4

RADIO UAPB Sports Network

INTERNET UAPB Sports Network

TELEVISION None

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UAPB

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Takaylyn Busby, 5-10 Fr10.55.7

G Kaila Walker, 5-5, So13.03.4

F Trasity Totten, 5-10, Sr9.43.6

C Khadijah Brown, 6-3, Sr13.010.2

C Nissa Sam-Grant, 6-4, So4.65.9

COACH Dawn Brown (9-27 in two seasons at UAPB)

Alabama State

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Jayla Crawford, 5-7, Jr18.07.0

G Ayana Emmanuel, 5-9, Jr15.07.0

G Dakiyah Sanders, 5-3, Fr0.01.0

F Shmya Ward, 6-0, Jr10.010.0

F Dereseia Randle, 6-2, So1.05.0

COACH Freda Freeman-Jackson (310-333 in 23 seasons at Alabama State)

TEAM COMPARISON

UAPBASU

68.0Points for72.0

85.3Points against70

-5.9Rebound margin0.0

-0.8Turnover margin+9.0

35.8FG pct.29.2

24.43-pt pct.36.8

66.9FT pct.65.7

CHALK TALK Golden Lions' leading scorer Joyce Kennerson (14.0 ppg) will miss the remainder of the season after tearing her ACL on Jan. 2. ... The Hornets topped defending SWAC champion Jackson State 72-70 in their season opener on Jan. 4. ... UAPB turned 27 offensive rebounds into 20 second-chance points in its 85-70 SWAC-opening win over Mississippi Valley State. ... Alabama State has lost twice in 10 visits to Pine Bluff.

-- Eli Lederman