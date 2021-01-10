Health care notebook

Data shows state's long-care virus toll

Arkansas' share of coronavirus deaths in long-term-care facilities is slightly higher than the national average, according to new data from the health policy nonprofit Kaiser Family Foundation.

Data from the analysis shows that in the U.S., about 38% of deaths from covid-19 -- the illness caused by the coronavirus -- are linked to nursing homes, assisted-living facilities and other long-term-care centers. More than 131,000 people have died.

In Arkansas, it's about 41% of the state's total deaths, with 1,556 fatalities tied to long-term-care centers.

It wasn't clear from the analysis whether those figures were limited to residents or if they included facilities' staffs.

Some other states posted a much higher share of their covid-19 deaths as being connected to long-term care, according to Kaiser. In New Hampshire and Kentucky, they made up more than 70% of known deaths from the virus.

More than 1.1 million infections nationally are related to long-term-care facilities, researchers estimated.

Dementia is focus of virtual seminar

A coming virtual seminar aims to change perceptions about dementia, including tackling stigma, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences officials announced.

The "Dementia Friends" talk is scheduled for noon Tuesday. It's presented by Arkansas Geriatric Education Collaborative and several partner groups.

Participants will learn more about dementia and how they can help people living with dementia. An estimated 58,000 people -- roughly 2% of the state's population -- have Alzheimer's disease, which can cause dementia.

Registration isn't required. The talk will be broadcast online through the Zoom streaming platform: bit.ly/34Vfhur.

2 student doctors to train at bases

Two aspiring doctors at the New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine at Arkansas State University will go on to train with military residencies, the school announced in a news release.

Residency is the last part of a physician's training before receiving a medical license. It takes place after medical school.

Student doctor Kimberly Fletcher matched with a psychiatry residency in Fort Hood, Texas. Student doctor Danny McIntyre will attend a residency in Fort Gordon, Ga.

Students match with military residencies before other programs. Most of the 2021 medical-school class members will receive their assignments in March.